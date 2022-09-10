APD’s non-emergency number down

The Albuquerque Police Department said a statewide phone outage on Saturday is affecting 242-COPS.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said anyone who calls 242-COPS “will get a fast busy signal and the call won’t go through.”

She said 911 is still working for emergency calls for police, fire and medical calls.

“If the public does not have an emergency issue or a safety concern we are asking they wait to call 242-COPS until the phone company fixes the issue,” Atkins said. “Thank you for your patience and we will advise as soon as the issue has been resolved.”