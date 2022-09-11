Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles

It was a header.

In either event, the soccer ball that ended up in the Albuquerque Academy net late in the second half of the championship game of Academy’s tournament on Saturday morning was, technically, a header — off a corner kick delivery — from Hope Christian’s outstanding junior forward, Savanah Sanchez.

But it turns out, the ball actually never connected with Sanchez’s head. Not strictly speaking.

“Actually,” Sanchez said, laughing, “it hit the bun on the top of my head and it went in.”

However it was redirected, Sanchez’s goal, in the 76th minute, broke a tie and sent the state’s top-ranked girls soccer team, the Huskies, to a tense 3-2 victory over the Chargers at Richard Harper Memorial Field.

The Hobbs boys also won a tournament title at Academy for the second consecutive year, beating Cleveland in a penalty-kick shootout following a 1-1 tie through 100-plus minutes of regulation and two overtimes.

Hope (8-0) got all three goals from two of their all-state talents — two from Sanchez, giving her 20 for the young season, and a penalty kick goal from senior Ashlyn Salas.

Sanchez and her counterpart from Academy, all-stater Anna Babinski, traded first-half goals — Sanchez in the 10th minute, Babinski 20 minutes later.

Salas’ PK in the 64th minute put the Huskies back in front, although by then Academy (3-2-3) was down to a third-string goalkeeper in Bella Lucero. The starter the first two days of the tournament, Lily Spoerke, was taking the ACTs and was absent. Cara Anderson was in net for the first time this season after being injured, but she left in the second half when a collision severely broke her nose. She was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Lucero, a senior defender, was summoned, and her first assignment was to face Salas’ PK attempt.

Still, the Chargers persisted. Babinski was fouled at the other end in the box just three minutes later, and she, too, banged home a PK to square the match 2-2 in the 67th minute.

And then Sanchez’s hair.

“Honestly, I love heading the ball,” she said. “I’m not scared of it. I’ll do anything to win.”

In the waning moments, the corner from Zylee Dominguez went into the box, and Sanchez, who stands 5-feet-8, put her head — and her bun — above the crowd to score the game-winner.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said Salas. “I told my team, we had to play as best we could, because you never know what’s gonna happen.”

BOYS: The Hobbs-Cleveland boys final was tighter, although both teams had scoring chances.

It wasn’t until the 55th minute that Dominic Aguilar’s free kick into the box was headed home by teammate Noah Roles as Cleveland (6-2-2) tallied the game’s first goal.

Josh Chavez of the Eagles (7-1-1) answered in the 72nd minute, left-footing a shot from 8 yards out to tie the game.

In the shootout, Hobbs went 4-for-4; Cleveland went 2-for-4, with one shot being saved and another hitting the crossbar.

The game-clincher came off the foot Ryan Middleton, who scored following teammates Dylan Galindo, Alexis Sanchez and Chavez.