 Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles - Albuquerque Journal

Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Hope Christian’s Savanah Sanchez (left) hits a header over Albuquerque Academy’s Jaclyn Lehrman (right) for the go-ahead goal in the finals of the Academy tournament Saturday. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

It was a header.

Or maybe it was a bunner.

In either event, the soccer ball that ended up in the Albuquerque Academy net late in the second half of the championship game of Academy’s tournament on Saturday morning was, technically, a header — off a corner kick delivery — from Hope Christian’s outstanding junior forward, Savanah Sanchez.

But it turns out, the ball actually never connected with Sanchez’s head. Not strictly speaking.

“Actually,” Sanchez said, laughing, “it hit the bun on the top of my head and it went in.”

However it was redirected, Sanchez’s goal, in the 76th minute, broke a tie and sent the state’s top-ranked girls soccer team, the Huskies, to a tense 3-2 victory over the Chargers at Richard Harper Memorial Field.

The Hobbs boys also won a tournament title at Academy for the second consecutive year, beating Cleveland in a penalty-kick shootout following a 1-1 tie through 100-plus minutes of regulation and two overtimes.

Hope (8-0) got all three goals from two of their all-state talents — two from Sanchez, giving her 20 for the young season, and a penalty kick goal from senior Ashlyn Salas.

Sanchez and her counterpart from Academy, all-stater Anna Babinski, traded first-half goals — Sanchez in the 10th minute, Babinski 20 minutes later.

Salas’ PK in the 64th minute put the Huskies back in front, although by then Academy (3-2-3) was down to a third-string goalkeeper in Bella Lucero. The starter the first two days of the tournament, Lily Spoerke, was taking the ACTs and was absent. Cara Anderson was in net for the first time this season after being injured, but she left in the second half when a collision severely broke her nose. She was immediately taken to a local hospital.

Lucero, a senior defender, was summoned, and her first assignment was to face Salas’ PK attempt.

Still, the Chargers persisted. Babinski was fouled at the other end in the box just three minutes later, and she, too, banged home a PK to square the match 2-2 in the 67th minute.

And then Sanchez’s hair.

“Honestly, I love heading the ball,” she said. “I’m not scared of it. I’ll do anything to win.”

In the waning moments, the corner from Zylee Dominguez went into the box, and Sanchez, who stands 5-feet-8, put her head — and her bun — above the crowd to score the game-winner.

“We knew it would be a tough game,” said Salas. “I told my team, we had to play as best we could, because you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Cleveland High’s John Murray (back) goes for a header against Hobbs’ Jordan Barron. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

BOYS: The Hobbs-Cleveland boys final was tighter, although both teams had scoring chances.

It wasn’t until the 55th minute that Dominic Aguilar’s free kick into the box was headed home by teammate Noah Roles as Cleveland (6-2-2) tallied the game’s first goal.

Josh Chavez of the Eagles (7-1-1) answered in the 72nd minute, left-footing a shot from 8 yards out to tie the game.

In the shootout, Hobbs went 4-for-4; Cleveland went 2-for-4, with one shot being saved and another hitting the crossbar.

The game-clincher came off the foot Ryan Middleton, who scored following teammates Dylan Galindo, Alexis Sanchez and Chavez.

 

Home » Sports » Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep soccer: Hope Christian, Hobbs win Academy tourney titles
Boys' Soccer
It was a header. Or maybe ... It was a header. Or maybe it was a bunner. In either event, the soccer ball that ended up in the Albuquerque Academy net ...
2
Academy soccer tourney finalists: Chargers and Hope girls, Hobbs ...
Boys' Soccer
Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, ... Albuquerque Academy and Hope Christian's girls, and the boys from Hobbs and Cleveland, won semifinal games Friday afternoon at Academy's soccer tournament. The Chargers ...
3
Prep soccer: Defending 5A champ Santa Fe is starting ...
Boys' Soccer
Defending a state championship can be ... Defending a state championship can be complicated enough, but for the Santa Fe Demons, it's going to be especially daunting. The Demons, who won ...
4
Prep soccer: Albuquerque High boys, Cleveland girls win Metro ...
Boys' Soccer
Two halves of soccer were just ... Two halves of soccer were just not enough to determine the champions of the Albuquerque Metro Championships on either the boys or girls side ...
5
Metro soccer tourney finalists: Volcano Vista, ABQ High boys; ...
Boys' Soccer
Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce ... Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce Sanchez delivered the most crucial goals Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships. In ...
6
Numerous boys soccer contenders chasing one goal
Boys' Soccer
Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia ... Santa Fe, Albuquerque Academy and Sandia Prep are seeking to defend their 2021 state championships with the 2022 boys soccer season having begun in ...
7
Santa Fe High's Waggoner named Gatorade soccer player of ...
Boys' Soccer
Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High ... Alex Waggoner of Santa Fe High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year, per Gatorade's announcement on Thursday. ...
8
Yodice: All-Metro soccer list reveals a deep talent pool
Boys' Soccer
After a pandemic-related hiatus during the ... After a pandemic-related hiatus during the last school year, the Journal's All-Metro teams are back. ...
9
Prep notes: Vigil is state's player of the year; ...
Boys' Soccer
Rio Rancho High School senior running ... Rio Rancho High School senior running back Zach Vigil on Tuesday was named New Mexico's Gatorade Player of the Year in football. The University ...