Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County

The Otero County Commission met Thursday for the first time since former Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office by court order earlier in the week in response to his participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin’s nameplate and chair were absent as the two remaining commissioners called the regular meeting to order. Griffin, however, attended the meeting and spoke during the public comment session.

Each speaker was given three minutes to address the commission, and Griffin used his time to discuss two items on the agenda: funding for a road and a contract extension for the county attorney.

But Griffin also used the final minute of his allotted time to address his removal from office, telling those in attendance that his computer was seized by county officials before he was notified that state District Judge Francis J. Mathew had ruled Tuesday that Griffin could no longer serve in his elected position – or any other for the rest of his life.

“This has been the hardest time of my life, not that I’m trying to get anybody’s sympathy. But it’s been very difficult for me,” Griffin said. “I think that it’s just very difficult that I don’t have the respect of being able to be out by Friday without having the county sheriff or the sheriff’s department standing guard.”

In an interview Thursday, Griffin said he learned of the judge’s ruling during a phone call from the Otero County manager. That’s also when he learned he no longer had access to his county office, and that his county-issued computer was removed from his office.

“That’s the thing that has hurt the most in this. I kind of was bracing myself because I figured that it was going to go this way,” Griffin said. “I’ve been in my office, cleaning my office out today with the undersheriff standing guard in the room.”

Mathew ruled Tuesday that Griffin was to be removed from his elected position and barred for life from holding any other elected federal or state positions.

The case against Griffin was initially filed in March by three New Mexico residents who argued Griffin should be removed from his elected position for violating the U.S. Constitution, specifically because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin represented himself during a two-day bench trial last month in District Court in Santa Fe. In Tuesday’s decision, Mathew ruled that Griffin had broken his oath to support the Constitution when he participated in the attack in Washington, D.C., violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Griffin said he plans to appeal the ruling and that during the appeals process, he won’t be representing himself. Instead, he will be hiring “some great legal minds.”

The decision to represent himself during the bench trial was made, Griffin said, because he felt he’d provided the judge with strong evidence to have the case dismissed, and he never thought the case would go to trial. He also expressed frustration that a judge, and not Otero County voters, had the final say.

“The left is always crying about how our democracy is under attack. Well, what bigger example is there whenever the courts remove a duly elected representative only to make way for the governor to hand select who she wants to represent the people?” Griffin said. “Now it’s no longer the people’s choice. It’s the governor’s choice.”

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed that the governor will fill the vacancy, adding that the governor accepts “applications from eligible residents” as possible replacements.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham knows that New Mexicans expect their elected officials to uphold our Constitution and rule of law,” Sackett said. “Protecting our democracy cannot be optional – the people of Otero County deserve elected officials committed to protecting and upholding our laws.”

