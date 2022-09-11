 Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County - Albuquerque Journal

Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County

By Ryan Lowery / Source New Mexico

Couy Griffin speaks for three minutes during the public comment period of the Otero County Commission meeting on Thursday. Griffin was booted from the board earlier in the week by court order due to his participation in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Screenshot via the Otero County Commission livestream/Source NM)

The Otero County Commission met Thursday for the first time since former Commissioner Couy Griffin was removed from office by court order earlier in the week in response to his participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin’s nameplate and chair were absent as the two remaining commissioners called the regular meeting to order. Griffin, however, attended the meeting and spoke during the public comment session.

Each speaker was given three minutes to address the commission, and Griffin used his time to discuss two items on the agenda: funding for a road and a contract extension for the county attorney.

But Griffin also used the final minute of his allotted time to address his removal from office, telling those in attendance that his computer was seized by county officials before he was notified that state District Judge Francis J. Mathew had ruled Tuesday that Griffin could no longer serve in his elected position – or any other for the rest of his life.

“This has been the hardest time of my life, not that I’m trying to get anybody’s sympathy. But it’s been very difficult for me,” Griffin said. “I think that it’s just very difficult that I don’t have the respect of being able to be out by Friday without having the county sheriff or the sheriff’s department standing guard.”

In an interview Thursday, Griffin said he learned of the judge’s ruling during a phone call from the Otero County manager. That’s also when he learned he no longer had access to his county office, and that his county-issued computer was removed from his office.

“That’s the thing that has hurt the most in this. I kind of was bracing myself because I figured that it was going to go this way,” Griffin said. “I’ve been in my office, cleaning my office out today with the undersheriff standing guard in the room.”

Mathew ruled Tuesday that Griffin was to be removed from his elected position and barred for life from holding any other elected federal or state positions.

The case against Griffin was initially filed in March by three New Mexico residents who argued Griffin should be removed from his elected position for violating the U.S. Constitution, specifically because of his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Griffin represented himself during a two-day bench trial last month in District Court in Santa Fe. In Tuesday’s decision, Mathew ruled that Griffin had broken his oath to support the Constitution when he participated in the attack in Washington, D.C., violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Griffin said he plans to appeal the ruling and that during the appeals process, he won’t be representing himself. Instead, he will be hiring “some great legal minds.”

The decision to represent himself during the bench trial was made, Griffin said, because he felt he’d provided the judge with strong evidence to have the case dismissed, and he never thought the case would go to trial. He also expressed frustration that a judge, and not Otero County voters, had the final say.

“The left is always crying about how our democracy is under attack. Well, what bigger example is there whenever the courts remove a duly elected representative only to make way for the governor to hand select who she wants to represent the people?” Griffin said. “Now it’s no longer the people’s choice. It’s the governor’s choice.”

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, confirmed that the governor will fill the vacancy, adding that the governor accepts “applications from eligible residents” as possible replacements.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham knows that New Mexicans expect their elected officials to uphold our Constitution and rule of law,” Sackett said. “Protecting our democracy cannot be optional – the people of Otero County deserve elected officials committed to protecting and upholding our laws.”

This story was originally published in Source New Mexico – sourcenm.com – which is part of States Newsroom, a national nonprofit news provider.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Challenges of addiction for New Mexico's youth
ABQnews Seeker
Several teens in recovery illustrate their ... Several teens in recovery illustrate their addiction using colored pencils in a room a ...
2
City government's unclassified workforce grows under Keller
ABQnews Seeker
In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's ... In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office announced it had made a few new executi ...
3
DA's office: Diversion programs are under utilized
ABQnews Seeker
Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal ... Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal justice system says LFC report
4
'System things' blamed for NM's many problems
ABQnews Seeker
Mental health services in state have ... Mental health services in state have weathered years of ups and downs
5
Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County
ABQnews Seeker
Ousted commissioner speaks — during public ... Ousted commissioner speaks — during public comment period
6
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
Part one of a two-day series ... Part one of a two-day series ...
7
State Fair flower show gives the spotlight to green-thumbed ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘I just absolutely fell in love ... ‘I just absolutely fell in love with it,’ says cultivator, competitor and fairgoer since age 12
8
‘A place for learning and connecting’
ABQnews Seeker
Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, ... Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, new visitor center
9
Skin cancer treatment? Be careful with your pets
ABQnews Seeker
Use of a topical skin treatment ... Use of a topical skin treatment for the condition can kill your four-legged family members