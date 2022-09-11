Prep football roundup: Cibola tops Farmington, improves to 4-0

Coming from behind is nothing new for these Cibola Cougars.

Even after Farmington had scored with under 4 minutes remaining Saturday afternoon to grab a one-point lead, Cibola was resolute. It was, after all, only a couple of weeks earlier that the Cougars had overcome a 21-point deficit to beat West Mesa.

And Cibola rallied again at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington on Saturday, with senior quarterback Aden Chavez throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Branden Castillo with 2½ minutes remaining, and the Cougars pulled out a 41-36 victory over the Scorpions (1-3).

Farmington led 36-35 after scoring less than two minutes earlier in the fourth quarter.

Cibola is one of two 4-0 teams remaining in Class 6A. The other is Hobbs.

“You know, it’s a big win to go on the road and get this win,” Cibola coach Chris Howe said. “They don’t quit. These guys don’t think they can get beat.”

Chavez threw for five touchdowns Saturday, and ran for a sixth. On the game-winning drive, the Cougars had to overcome a huge holding penalty, Howe said.

Now the Cougars sail into their bye week, with a matchup against Los Lunas at Nusenda Community Stadium next on Sept. 24.

CLEVELAND 46, LAS CRUCES 3: At the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, the top-ranked Storm (3-1) won its third straight game, routing the winless Bulldawgs (0-3).

Senior quarterback Evan Wysong scored on a 48-yard run for Cleveland’s first touchdown, less than 90 seconds into the game. He added another TD run in the first half, this one for 46 yards. Running back Josh Perry added a 27-yard touchdown for the Storm in the first half, as Cleveland led 26-3 at halftime.

The Storm play host to Artesia on Friday night. Both teams are ranked No. 1 in their classifications.

SOCORRO 41, HOPE CHRISTIAN 0: At Wilson Stadium, Class 3A’s third-ranked Warriors (4-0) got three touchdown passes and a TD run from quarterback Marcus Armijo as Socorro blanked the seventh-ranked Huskies (1-2-1).