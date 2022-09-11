Gonzales gives Kendrick, offensive line a vote of confidence

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico offensive line failed to protect senior quarterback Miles Kendrick through three quarters Friday night against Boise State, allowing six sacks and frequent pressure.

However, for the past two weeks, UNM coach Danny Gonzales has continued to say the 5-foot-10, 205 pound transfer from Kansas is “our starting quarterback.”

The Lobos (1-1) mustered just 48 yards of offense through three scoreless quarters in a 31-14 loss to the Broncos at University Stadium.

Gonzales, in his third year as head coach at his alma mater, said he never thought to make a switch at quarterback to spark the offense.

“It wasn’t Miles’ fault,” Gonzales said after the loss. “Those guys (from Boise State) were in his face so fast. He’s moving around the pocket. He’s doing his part. He was managing the offense just fine. We got physically beat up front. We gotta give him a little bit better of a chance schematically. If we underestimate our ability, we have to be able to adjust better in the second half. I don’t think we adjusted well.”

Heading into the game against the Broncos, redshirt freshman CJ Montes was listed as the No. 2 quarterback and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College) behind him. Montes improved significantly during the offseason, Gonzales said during preseason camp. Montes also took all of the first-team reps during the spring and during the early part of preseason camp until Kendrick picked up his game over the final two weeks to win the starting job.

Kendrick finished with 98 yards and one touchdown on 9-for-28 passing with no interceptions against the Broncos.

Last week, he threw two interceptions against FCS Maine, but finished with 170 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 14 of 17.

Gonzales said he never thought to pull Kendrick after the second interception against Maine.

“Not one bit,” Gonzales said.

STILL CONFIDENT: Even though the UNM offensive line gave up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, resulting in 97 yards lost, Gonzales still believes in the offensive line.

“Our offensive line is still markedly better than we were last year,” Gonzales said. “I’m not concerned that we’re going to have issues like we had. We’ll be fine next week (against UTEP).”

The offensive line will be without right tackle DJ Wingfield. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior transfer from El Camino College in Torrance, California, is out for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL in his right knee, Gonzales said after the Boise State loss.

Wingfield sustained the injury during warmups before the Lobos beat Maine on Sept. 3, Gonzales said on the Morning Drive (610 AM) on Monday. Wingfield still started for the Lobos against the Black Bears but promptly came out after tweaking the knee, Gonzales said. Wingfield was cleared to go back in, but Gonzales said he decided to leave him out.

The Lobos received the results on Wingfield’s knee on Thursday afternoon, Gonzales said.

Wingfield took a hard shot to his left knee on Aug. 10 and missed the majority of preseason camp.

Greg Brown II, a 6-1, 300-pound redshirt sophomore from Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas, started at right tackle on Friday, but Gonzales said Tavien Ford will move over to right tackle.

Ford, 6-3, 290 pounds, is a sophomore transfer from Georgia Military College. He is one of 20 transfers the Lobos added during the offseason.

WHERE’S NATE, WHERE’S TRACE?: UNM redshirt sophomore running back Nate Jones rushed for 12 yards on seven carries, with his longest gain 8 yards, in his 2022 season debut. The Lobos have had high hopes for Jones, who started on Friday and had been UNM’s top running back during preseason camp. But Jones was benched against Maine because Gonzales said he still “owed him” from last year when the coach put the player on the scout team for not meeting his expectations.

UNM’s offense lacked big plays on Friday. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong’s longest of four catches went for 9 yards. His longest run went for 3 yards.

Lobo sophomore Trace Bruckler, thought to be among the best tight ends in the Mountain West Conference, was open deep on one play, but Kendrick was under duress and failed to get him the ball, Gonzales said. Bruckler was open deep on a play against Maine, too, when Kendrick instead checked down to a running back.

Bruckler has yet to have a catch or a target through two games.