 Gonzales gives Kendrick, offensive line a vote of confidence - Albuquerque Journal

Gonzales gives Kendrick, offensive line a vote of confidence

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

UNM’s Miles Kendrick (left) prepares to pitch the ball to UNM’s Luke Wysong during the Lobos’ loss to Boise State on Friday night. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The University of New Mexico offensive line failed to protect senior quarterback Miles Kendrick through three quarters Friday night against Boise State, allowing six sacks and frequent pressure.

However, for the past two weeks, UNM coach Danny Gonzales has continued to say the 5-foot-10, 205 pound transfer from Kansas is “our starting quarterback.”

The Lobos (1-1) mustered just 48 yards of offense through three scoreless quarters in a 31-14 loss to the Broncos at University Stadium.

Gonzales, in his third year as head coach at his alma mater, said he never thought to make a switch at quarterback to spark the offense.

“It wasn’t Miles’ fault,” Gonzales said after the loss. “Those guys (from Boise State) were in his face so fast. He’s moving around the pocket. He’s doing his part. He was managing the offense just fine. We got physically beat up front. We gotta give him a little bit better of a chance schematically. If we underestimate our ability, we have to be able to adjust better in the second half. I don’t think we adjusted well.”

Heading into the game against the Broncos, redshirt freshman CJ Montes was listed as the No. 2 quarterback and sophomore transfer Justin Holaday (Fresno City College) behind him. Montes improved significantly during the offseason, Gonzales said during preseason camp. Montes also took all of the first-team reps during the spring and during the early part of preseason camp until Kendrick picked up his game over the final two weeks to win the starting job.

Kendrick finished with 98 yards and one touchdown on 9-for-28 passing with no interceptions against the Broncos.

Last week, he threw two interceptions against FCS Maine, but finished with 170 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing 14 of 17.

Gonzales said he never thought to pull Kendrick after the second interception against Maine.

“Not one bit,” Gonzales said.

STILL CONFIDENT: Even though the UNM offensive line gave up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, resulting in 97 yards lost, Gonzales still believes in the offensive line.

“Our offensive line is still markedly better than we were last year,” Gonzales said. “I’m not concerned that we’re going to have issues like we had. We’ll be fine next week (against UTEP).”

The offensive line will be without right tackle DJ Wingfield. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior transfer from El Camino College in Torrance, California, is out for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL in his right knee, Gonzales said after the Boise State loss.

Wingfield sustained the injury during warmups before the Lobos beat Maine on Sept. 3, Gonzales said on the Morning Drive (610 AM) on Monday. Wingfield still started for the Lobos against the Black Bears but promptly came out after tweaking the knee, Gonzales said. Wingfield was cleared to go back in, but Gonzales said he decided to leave him out.

The Lobos received the results on Wingfield’s knee on Thursday afternoon, Gonzales said.

Wingfield took a hard shot to his left knee on Aug. 10 and missed the majority of preseason camp.

Greg Brown II, a 6-1, 300-pound redshirt sophomore from Shadow Creek High in Pearland, Texas, started at right tackle on Friday, but Gonzales said Tavien Ford will move over to right tackle.

Ford, 6-3, 290 pounds, is a sophomore transfer from Georgia Military College. He is one of 20 transfers the Lobos added during the offseason.

WHERE’S NATE, WHERE’S TRACE?: UNM redshirt sophomore running back Nate Jones rushed for 12 yards on seven carries, with his longest gain 8 yards, in his 2022 season debut. The Lobos have had high hopes for Jones, who started on Friday and had been UNM’s top running back during preseason camp. But Jones was benched against Maine because Gonzales said he still “owed him” from last year when the coach put the player on the scout team for not meeting his expectations.

UNM’s offense lacked big plays on Friday. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong’s longest of four catches went for 9 yards. His longest run went for 3 yards.

Lobo sophomore Trace Bruckler, thought to be among the best tight ends in the Mountain West Conference, was open deep on one play, but Kendrick was under duress and failed to get him the ball, Gonzales said. Bruckler was open deep on a play against Maine, too, when Kendrick instead checked down to a running back.

Bruckler has yet to have a catch or a target through two games.

UNM’s Miles Kendrick (left) prepares to pitch the ball to UNM’s Luke Wysong during the Lobos’ loss to Boise State on Friday night. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

UTEP at New Mexico, 6 p.m., My50, 770 AM/96.3 FM

 

Home » From the newspaper » Gonzales gives Kendrick, offensive line a vote of confidence

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gonzales gives Kendrick, offensive line a vote of confidence
College
The University of New Mexico offensive ... The University of New Mexico offensive line failed to protect senior quarterback Miles ...
2
Rick Wright: Offense needs to bolster Lobos' bottom line
College
  As is customary for University ...   As is customary for University of New Mexico football two games into the season, the crooked numbers will tell the tale going forward. ...
3
Lobos wiped out on red-out night against Boise State, ...
College
UNM's attire was certainly eye-catching for ... UNM's attire was certainly eye-catching for national TV, with the Lobos dressed in red from head to toe, including cherry-colored helmets for the first ...
4
Winless UTEP is a big favorite vs. winless rival ...
College
How much did the rare taste ... How much did the rare taste of success and a trip to the New Mexico Bowl last season change things f ...
5
Lobos Game Day: Boise State at UNM, Friday
College
6
Boise State ticket sales slow, and here's good parking ...
College
When wanting to draw fans to ... When wanting to draw fans to University Stadium for a big game on Friday night apparently it's not e ...
7
Prep teammates Jones, Holani look to carry the loads ...
College
Boise State's football team enters Friday ... Boise State's football team enters Friday night's nationally televised game as an angry 16½-point favorite after a season-opening loss.
8
Rocky revels in his new life as Lobos defensive ...
College
Rocky Long has found a comfort ... Rocky Long has found a comfort zone back at the University of New Mexico, and now up in a booth in the press box ...
9
UNM's Gonzales, Boise State's Avalos, 2 of 5 Latino ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales and Boise State coach Andy Avalos are two of the five Latino head coaches in all of ...