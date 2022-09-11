 Prep volleyball: La Cueva captures Metro crown - Albuquerque Journal

Prep volleyball: La Cueva captures Metro crown

By Patrick Newell/For the Journal

La Cueva’s Tea Kaladjzic (6) spikes over Cleveland’s Lylah Moreno in Saturday night’s Metro championship volleyball match. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

About the only thing La Cueva didn’t win last year was the Albuquerque Metro Volleyball Championships.

The Bears rectified that one blemish from year ago by beating Cleveland, 25-13, 25-16, and 25-16 in the finals on Saturday night at Cibola High School.

It was a rematch of last year’s 5A state finals, won by the Bears, and the return meeting followed a similar script.

“The girls did not want to lose after losing in the (Metro) finals last year,” said La Cueva coach Steven Archibeque. “We wanted the trophy back.”

Cleveland (6-2) hung close in the first two sets closing to within 7-6 in the first set and was tied at 7-7 in the second set.

However, La Cueva (5-0) answered the early challenges with service runs and dominant play at the net.

The Bears’ Annalisa Gallegos service six straight points to help open a 14-7 lead in the opening set, and over the remainder of the set, senior captain Ella Sanders and sophomore hitter Sophie Diouf traded off big kills.

Sanders led a bevy of front-line attackers – and blockers – that was likely the difference.

“Everyone in our rotation can hit the ball to the floor,” Sanders said. “We really don’t worry about who’s in the lineup. Everybody can play, and everybody can sub in.”

Cleveland fell behind 6-1 early in the second set, but a kill from Madelyn Del Greco completed a 6-1 spurt for the Storm knotting the match at 7-7.

A Sanders kill broke the deadlock, and Sanders then stepped into the server’s role rattling off five straight points to again establish command.

Cleveland’s Aubrey Ortiz makes a dig. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

“The girls just have it in their mind from what happened last year (in the state finals),” said Cleveland coach Charity Gomez. “We just have to get past that mentally. La Cueva is a great team and has a lot of attackers. “We just have to get better at understanding we can play at that level, too.”

La Cueva was not seriously tested in the final game, leading 17-6 before Archibeque went deeper into his bench to close out the match.

It was a 180-degree turnaround from the night before, when Valley extended the Bears to four sets.

“We’ve just been stringing things along playing a little better every day and every game,” Archibeque said.

Volcano Vista beat Albuquerque Academy in the third-place match, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, and 26-24.

 

 

