Pavia-led Aggies rally falls frustratingly short at UTEP

EL PASO — Roles reversed Saturday night in the 99th Edition of The Battle of I-10, a 20-13 UTEP victory over New Mexico State in the Sun Bowl.

Norman, Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes, who had only seen action relieving starter Diego Pavia in season opening losses to Nevada and Minnesota, got the first start of his young New Mexico State collegiate career. After going just 1-of-5 passing in a listless quarter-and-a-half of offensive football, it would be Pavia entering to rally the troops.

Pavia, a junior New Mexico Military transfer and Volcano Vista alumnus ran for two second-half touchdowns — and was hit and stripped in his try for a game tying third, UTEP’s Cal Wallerstedt recovering the fumble at his own 14 with just 3 seconds in front of 23,325 hostiles at The Sun Bowl.

The win was the second straight for UTEP (1-2) in the series after dropping three in a row. NMSU fell to 0-3 under first-year head coach Jerry Kill.

“I’m proud of our football team. I mean, they played hard, there’s no question about that. Didn’t play smart all the time,” Kill said. “There were spurts in the game that we had opportunities. There’s probably about 14, 17 points out there. But, I think what we wanna be and who we wanna be really showed up more in the second half than it has since we’ve really been here.”

Pavia (7-of-20 passing, 100 yards; 15 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs) took over the Aggies quarterbacking reigns midway through the second quarter, finally getting NMSU on the board at the 10:50 mark of the third. His 15-yard keeper around right end, pulling NMSU within 17-6, came one play after J.J. Dervil’s muffed punt recovery pumped life into the Aggies.

Running back Star Thomas’44-yard hitch pass reception almost set up another Aggies score. But after receiver Justice Powers just couldn’t hang onto a pass on fade route in the left corner of the end zone, kicker Ethan Albertson sliced his 37-yard field goal attempt wide right.

When UTEP’s Gavin Baechle followed with a 46-yarder on its ensuing possession with just five seconds left in the third, the Miners lead grew to 20-6.

But when Pavia spun left, capping another drive with an 11-yard scramble into the left corner of the end zone, NMSU was within 20-13 with 5:43 still remaining.

“We have a great coaching staff. Coach Kill, he knows what he’s doing,” Pavia said. “And we’re all really behind him and had a lot of energy going out in the second half.”

Said Wallerstedt after his game winning play, “I thought we played pretty solid. I know they drove the ball a coupla drives there late, but we did our job as a defense to win that fourth quarter for sure.”

UTEP QB Gavin Hardison, a Hobbs and NMMI alumnus, went 13-of-27, 171 yards for the winners.

“Obviously, our goal was to keep him in the pocket,” Aggies inside linebacker Trevor Brohard said. “A very shifty quarterback when he rolls out. Our key was to stop the run first.”

NMSU had an explosive start to the night, following an Ahmonte Watkins middle screen for 11 yards with slot receiver Jonathan Brady’s jet sweep left for 36 yards and a subsequent 14-yard Brady reverse. But UTEP junior defensive end Bryton Thompson tipped a Frakes quick slant attempt straight up in the air, senior outside linebacker Tyrice Knight coming down with the jump ball at the Miners 21 to halt the offensive.

UTEP jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the night’s first drive, amassing a 16-play, 63 yard drive that took 8:18 off the clock before settling for a 29-yard Baechle field goal.

Another long Miner drive was ended when Aggies senior linebacker Lazarus Williams hopped on a Deion Hankins fumble at NMSU’s 21.

UTEP finally found pay dirt on its fourth possession, Tyrin Smith grabbing a 9-yard slant route from junior quarterback Gavin Hardison at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter for a 10-0 edge. Aggies safety Dylan Early blew up Miners fullback James Tupou on a 13-yard seam route to start the drive, but a Linwood Crump pass interference penalty to convert a crucial 3rd-and-5 gifted UTEP the ball in goal-to-go territory.

Another Aggies trick backfired, Frakes’ backwards pass for Brady flopping loose for back-up weakside linebacker James Neal, who fell on the ball for UTEP at the NMSU 22. One play later, Miner running back Ronald Awalt bounced a trap down the left sideline for a 17-0 lead heading to half.

“We’ve just gotta keep grinding,” Kill said. “I’ve been a grinder all my life, just keep grinding, grinding and grinding. And then it flips.”

Next Saturday, NMSU visits No. 18 Wisconsin while UTEP visits New Mexico.

UTEP 20, NEW MEXICO STATE 13

New Mexico St. 0 0 6 7 — 13

UTEP 3 14 3 0 — 20

First Quarter

UTEP—FG Baechle 29, 6:42.

Second Quarter

UTEP—T.Smith 9 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 7:07.

UTEP—Awatt 22 run (Baechle kick), 5:55.

Third Quarter

NMSU—Pavia 14 run (kick failed), 10:50.

UTEP—FG Baechle 45, :05.

Fourth Quarter

NMSU—Pavia 11 run (Albertson kick), 5:43.

NMSUUTEP

First downs 17 17

Total Net Yards 298 262

Rushes-yards 41-187 31-109

Passing 111 153

Punt Returns 1-7 3–4

Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1–2

Comp-Att-Int 8-25-1 12-27-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-24

Punts 6-43.5 6-50.167

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-2

Penalties-Yards 7-82 5-55

Time of Possession 31:42 28:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Mexico St., Pavia 15-69, Brady 2-50, S.Thomas 11-47, Ja.Jones 8-23, Frakes 1-(minus 1), Watkins 4-(minus 1). UTEP, Awatt 22-115, Hankins 4-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Hardison 4-(minus 11).

PASSING—New Mexico St., Pavia 7-20-0-100, Frakes 1-5-1-11. UTEP, Hardison 12-27-0-153.

RECEIVING—New Mexico St., S.Thomas 2-50, Brady 2-19, Bellamy 2-17, Ja.Jones 1-14, Watkins 1-11. UTEP, Smith 4-56, R.Flores 4-38, Tupou 2-24, T.Thompson 1-20, Awatt 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New Mexico St., Albertson 37.