Five shot, wounded at Santa Fe birthday party

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Five people were shot at a birthday party in Santa Fe early Sunday, according to the police department.

The Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a shooting near Paseo Feliz at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Gunshots were fired at a birthday celebration, the department said.

Two adults and three teenagers were injured. All of them were treated for injuries at local hospitals.

No arrests have been made and police didn’t provide any additional details about the suspect or suspects.

