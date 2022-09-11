 Serious crashes reported over the weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Serious crashes reported over the weekend

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing near Paradise and Paseo Del Norte NE early Sunday morning after the man had been drinking with a friend, according to police.

It was one of at least four serious crashes Albuquerque police investigated over a 13-hour period during the weekend, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan while crossing the street near Central and Utah. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and needed surgery. He or she was in critical condition, Atkins said.

She said it appears the pedestrian was at fault and it’s unlikely charges will be filed.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Ford F-150 crashed into a home on the 1800 block of Chandelle Loop NE. A witness told police the driver went through a red light at Rover and Tramway before crashing into the home.

The man was a diabetic and may have had a medical episode, Atkins said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 6 p.m., a blue Suzuki motorcyclist crashed into a white Mazda SUV at Tramway and Menaul NE. The motorcyclist was critically injured.

Atkins said the driver of the Mazda wasn’t suspected of being impaired and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Atkins said that the man had been drinking with a friend and wanted to show the friend a new exhaust system on his Harley Davidson motorcyclist.

She said he lost control and crashed on the roadway. She said “speed and sobriety” appeared to be factors in the crash.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene, she said. Police didn’t identify him.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Serious crashes reported over the weekend

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
Part one of a two-day series Part one of a two-day series
2
Five shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
ABQnews Seeker
Victims all treated at hospitals in ... Victims all treated at hospitals in incident just after midnight
3
Challenges of addiction for New Mexico's youth
ABQnews Seeker
Several teens in recovery illustrate their ... Several teens in recovery illustrate their addiction using colored pencils in a room a ...
4
DA's office: Diversion programs are under utilized
ABQnews Seeker
Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal ... Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal justice system says LFC report
5
City government's unclassified workforce grows under Keller
ABQnews Seeker
In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's ... In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office announced it had made a few new executi ...
6
'System things' blamed for NM's many problems
ABQnews Seeker
Mental health services in state have ... Mental health services in state have weathered years of ups and downs
7
‘A place for learning and connecting’
ABQnews Seeker
Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, ... Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, new visitor center
8
Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County
ABQnews Seeker
Ousted commissioner speaks — during public ... Ousted commissioner speaks — during public comment period
9
State Fair flower show gives the spotlight to green-thumbed ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘I just absolutely fell in love ... ‘I just absolutely fell in love with it,’ says cultivator, competitor and fairgoer since age 12
10
Person shot to death on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide marks the 90th investigated in ... Homicide marks the 90th investigated in the city this year