 Curry County deputy injured in Chaves County - Albuquerque Journal

Curry County deputy injured in Chaves County

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Sep. 10–A Curry County deputy was seriously injured in a Chaves County wreck Tuesday

Curry County sheriff Wesley Waller reports Tuesday at approximately 4:20 p.m., Curry County Court deputy Amy Jo McKenna was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 70 in Chaves County.

Waller said McKenna was assisting with a court-ordered medical transport to a facility in Roswell.

McKenna, along with the patient and two emergency medical services personnel were traveling from Clovis to Roswell in an ambulance operated by the Texico Volunteer Fire Department.

For unknown reasons, the ambulance left the roadway and rolled.

Waller said all occupants received serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.

McKenna was subsequently airlifted to a medical facility in El Paso.

The crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » Curry County deputy injured in Chaves County

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
Part one of a two-day series Part one of a two-day series
2
Five shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
ABQnews Seeker
Victims all treated at hospitals in ... Victims all treated at hospitals in incident just after midnight
3
Challenges of addiction for New Mexico's youth
ABQnews Seeker
Several teens in recovery illustrate their ... Several teens in recovery illustrate their addiction using colored pencils in a room a ...
4
DA's office: Diversion programs are under utilized
ABQnews Seeker
Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal ... Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal justice system says LFC report
5
City government's unclassified workforce grows under Keller
ABQnews Seeker
In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's ... In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office announced it had made a few new executi ...
6
'System things' blamed for NM's many problems
ABQnews Seeker
Mental health services in state have ... Mental health services in state have weathered years of ups and downs
7
‘A place for learning and connecting’
ABQnews Seeker
Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, ... Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, new visitor center
8
Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County
ABQnews Seeker
Ousted commissioner speaks — during public ... Ousted commissioner speaks — during public comment period
9
State Fair flower show gives the spotlight to green-thumbed ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘I just absolutely fell in love ... ‘I just absolutely fell in love with it,’ says cultivator, competitor and fairgoer since age 12
10
Person shot to death on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide marks the 90th investigated in ... Homicide marks the 90th investigated in the city this year