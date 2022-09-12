Curry County deputy injured in Chaves County

Sep. 10–A Curry County deputy was seriously injured in a Chaves County wreck Tuesday

Curry County sheriff Wesley Waller reports Tuesday at approximately 4:20 p.m., Curry County Court deputy Amy Jo McKenna was injured in a single-vehicle crash on US 70 in Chaves County.

Waller said McKenna was assisting with a court-ordered medical transport to a facility in Roswell.

McKenna, along with the patient and two emergency medical services personnel were traveling from Clovis to Roswell in an ambulance operated by the Texico Volunteer Fire Department.

For unknown reasons, the ambulance left the roadway and rolled.

Waller said all occupants received serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.

McKenna was subsequently airlifted to a medical facility in El Paso.

The crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.

