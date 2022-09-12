9/11 anniversary memorialized across the state

First responders across the state paid tribute Sunday to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Firefighters in Albuquerque donned their equipment and climbed 110 stories inside the WaFd building Downtown before a memorial ceremony at Civic Plaza.

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue held a silent memorial at Bernalillo County Alvarado Square. Members of the BCFR and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard stood watch over 100 sets of firefighter bunker gear for 343 minutes – one minute for each fallen firefighter of that day.

Memorial events were also held in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and in cities throughout New Mexico.