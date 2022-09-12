 9/11 anniversary memorialized across the state - Albuquerque Journal

9/11 anniversary memorialized across the state

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Bernalillo County Fire Department personnel make their way to the annual Stair Climb Sunday to honor first responders who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

First responders across the state paid tribute Sunday to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Firefighters in Albuquerque donned their equipment and climbed 110 stories inside the WaFd building Downtown before a memorial ceremony at Civic Plaza.

Meanwhile, Bernalillo County Fire Rescue held a silent memorial at Bernalillo County Alvarado Square. Members of the BCFR and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard stood watch over 100 sets of firefighter bunker gear for 343 minutes – one minute for each fallen firefighter of that day.

Memorial events were also held in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and in cities throughout New Mexico.

Members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Retirees Association perform The Last Alarm Presentation Sunday to honor those who responded to the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Gene Gallegos makes remarks during 9/11 memorial events at Civic Plaza Sunday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

