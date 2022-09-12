 AP PHOTOS: Mourners and royals grieve Queen Elizabeth II - Albuquerque Journal

AP PHOTOS: Mourners and royals grieve Queen Elizabeth II

By The Associated Press

Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday after she spent 70 years on the throne.

Passersby stopped to pay their respects, some shedding tears as they placed flowers to honor the only monarch that most Britons have ever known. One image captured by an Associated Press photographer showed a single red balloon with a black and white photo of the young queen hanging above hundreds of flowers.

From billboards to subway tunnels to nearly every newspaper’s front page, the queen’s image has been hard to miss.

On Saturday, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stopped outside Windsor Castle to read messages left by mourners, while the streets were lined with people trying to catch a glimpse.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother on Sept. 19.

On Sunday, the hearse carrying her flag-draped coffin began its journey from Balmoral, Scotland, to Edinburgh, where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects. Members of the royal family will hold a vigil by the coffin in the evening.

The queen’s coffin will be flown by the Royal Air Force to London on Tuesday and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Home » News » World » AP PHOTOS: Mourners and royals grieve Queen Elizabeth II

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
Part one of a two-day series Part one of a two-day series
2
Challenges of addiction for New Mexico's youth
ABQnews Seeker
Several teens in recovery illustrate their ... Several teens in recovery illustrate their addiction using colored pencils in a room a ...
3
Multiple serious crashes reported over the weekend
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing ... A motorcyclist was killed after crashing near Paradise and Paseo Del Norte NW early Sunday morning after the man had been drinking with a ...
4
DA's office: Diversion programs are under utilized
ABQnews Seeker
Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal ... Significant treatment gaps exist in criminal justice system says LFC report
5
City government's unclassified workforce grows under Keller
ABQnews Seeker
In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's ... In June, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's office announced it had made a few new executi ...
6
'System things' blamed for NM's many problems
ABQnews Seeker
Mental health services in state have ... Mental health services in state have weathered years of ups and downs
7
‘A place for learning and connecting’
ABQnews Seeker
Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, ... Valle de Oro celebrates 10th anniversary, new visitor center
8
Couy Griffin attends meeting in Otero County
ABQnews Seeker
Ousted commissioner speaks — during public ... Ousted commissioner speaks — during public comment period
9
State Fair flower show gives the spotlight to green-thumbed ...
ABQnews Seeker
‘I just absolutely fell in love ... ‘I just absolutely fell in love with it,’ says cultivator, competitor and fairgoer since age 12
10
Person shot to death on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide marks the 90th investigated in ... Homicide marks the 90th investigated in the city this year