 Serious crashes reported over the weekend - Albuquerque Journal

Serious crashes reported over the weekend

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing near Paradise and Paseo Del Norte NW early Sunday morning after the man had been drinking with a friend, according to police.

It was one of at least four serious crashes Albuquerque police investigated over a 13-hour period during the weekend, Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release.

At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was struck by a sedan while crossing the street near Central and Utah. Police said the person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and needed surgery. He was in stable condition Sunday, Atkins said.

She said it appears the pedestrian was at fault and it’s unlikely charges will be filed.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Ford F-150 crashed into a home on the 1800 block of Chandelle Loop NE. A witness told police the driver went through a red light at Rover and Tramway before crashing into the home.

The man was a diabetic and may have had a medical episode, Atkins said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, a blue Suzuki motorcyclist crashed into a white Mazda SUV at Tramway and Menaul NE. The motorcyclist was critically injured.

Atkins said the driver of the Mazda wasn’t suspected of being impaired and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash. Atkins said that the man had been drinking with a friend and wanted to show the friend a new exhaust system on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

She said he lost control and crashed on the roadway adding that “speed and sobriety” appeared to be factors in the crash.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene, she said. Police didn’t identify him.

