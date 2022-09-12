 Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach - Albuquerque Journal

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.

The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search that began at 1:40 a.m. when a relative called police, worried the woman intended to harm her children.

The mother was found 90 minutes later, barefoot and soaking wet, 2 miles (3 kilometers) down the boardwalk from the section of Coney Island where she lived.

Detectives were trying to question the woman at the local police precinct house.

“So far, she’s not said anything,” said NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

The search for the children intensified after the mother was found alone. Police sent in a helicopter and marine units. The children were found at the water’s edge shortly after 4:30 a.m. on a quiet section of beach about 13 blocks from the stadium where the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team plays its games.

Efforts to revive the children at a nearby hospital failed, Corey said.

Police didn’t immediately identify the children or the 30-year-old mother. A decision hadn’t been made about what criminal charges she might face.

The children’s bodies were found just three blocks from the woman’s apartment building, where police had first gone when the search began. Corey said officers had canvassed the beach and the boardwalk, searched neighborhood streets and checked the local hospital in the hunt for the children before the mother was found on the boardwalk.

As they continued to search the area, police found a shoe in the water and bagged it as evidence.

A security supervisor for the building where the mother and children lived said the family had moved in less than a year ago. Corey said the mother had not been reported to authorities previously for abusing or neglecting her children.

Home » News » Nation » Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
The kids are back: State Fair Jr. Livestock Show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Junior Livestock Show returns after two-year ... Junior Livestock Show returns after two-year absence
2
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico’s behavioral health system actually ... New Mexico’s behavioral health system actually ranks average to above-average in access to services, but its outcomes are among the worst in the nation ...
3
2015 behavioral health tax benefits so far unrealized
ABQnews Seeker
Part two of a two-day series: ... Part two of a two-day series: 7 years into tax, local governments have yet to establish comprehensive behavioral health systems
4
Behavioral health crisis unit scheduled to open in 2024
ABQnews Seeker
Groundbreaking set for 'overdue' priority in ... Groundbreaking set for 'overdue' priority in 2015 tax
5
Challenging a parking ticket can be risky gamble
ABQnews Seeker
Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying ... Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying more
6
Tech company maps Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
Remote sensing data allows for detailed ... Remote sensing data allows for detailed analysis from the air
7
Multiple serious crashes reported over the weekend
ABQnews Seeker
APD investigated several crashes over a ... APD investigated several crashes over a 13-hour period
8
Do NM plates fade faster? Plus, no pave for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editorial page editor D'Val Westphal tackles ... Editorial page editor D'Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area
9
Person shot to death on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide marks the 90th investigated in ... Homicide marks the 90th investigated in the city this year
10
NM’s cannabis testing laboratories face evolving needs, demands
ABQnews Seeker
As the industry grows, New Mexico's ... As the industry grows, New Mexico's testing labs will need time and resources to adapt