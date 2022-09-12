Lobo RB Washington named MW Freshman of the Week

UNM freshman running back Christian Washington was named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Washington, from Helix High in San Diego, Calif., averaged 65.5 yards per kickoff return in a 31-14 loss to Boise State on Friday, including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Washington’s first kickoff return for a touchdown was UNM’s ninth in program history and the 26th in MW history. He went for 31 yards on his first kickoff return.

Air Force running back Brad Roberts was named Offensive Player of the Week. He led Air Force to a 41-10 victory over Colorado, rushing 24 times for 174 yards and tying a career high with three touchdowns.

Wyoming linebacker Shae Suiaunoa (eight tackles, one sack, one interception in a 33-10 win over Northern Colorado) was the Defensive Player of the Week.

Wyoming kicker John Hoyland (4-for-4 on field goals) was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

KICKER SWITCH: The Lobos will turn to freshman Luke Drzewiecki, from Utica Eisenhower High in Shelby Township, Mich., to be the Lobos’ field-goal kicker, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said on the Morning Drive (95.9 FM/610 AM) on Monday morning.

Senior George Steinkamp, a Los Alamos High alumnus, missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt to end the first half that could’ve gotten the Lobos to within 10-3.

Drzewiecki connected on two PATs for the Lobos (1-1) in the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to give Luke a shot going forward,” Gonzales said. “George has a really strong leg and will continue to be our kickoff guy. If we get into some really deep field-goal situations he’ll have an opportunity, but we’re going to go with Luke and see if we can shore that up because I think it’s a very vital point when you’re going to play in a bunch of close football games.”

BLOCKED PUNT: Gonzales, as he did in the postgame press conference after losing to the Broncos, addressed Boise State’s blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter. Last year, the Broncos blocked two punts and returned both for TDs in their 37-0 win.

Early in the third quarter on Friday night, Boise State sacked quarterback Miles Kendrick on third down for a 9-yard loss to force the Lobos to punt from their own 8-yard line.

“They felt they got pressure (on the previous punt) so we were going to roll out with the coverage and we whiffed on our middle shield and (punter Aaron Rodriguez) didn’t quite have the urgency he should’ve had,” Gonzales said. “That’s ridiculous two years in row to get a punt blocked, especially for a touchdown. I thought it changed the dynamic of the game.”

MINERS: UTEP, which plays against UNM Saturday at 6 p.m. at University Stadium, improved to 1-2 after holding off New Mexico State, 20-13, on Saturday night.

During this Saturday’s game, the Lobos will feature the return and honoring of three former teams, the 1962 Western Athletic Conference championship squad, the 1982 Justice Bowl champions and the 1997 WAC division-winning team. There will be a fireworks show after the game.