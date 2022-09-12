 City official tapped for UNM post - Albuquerque Journal

City official tapped for UNM post

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico has tapped Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s chief of staff as the university’s top lobbyist.

Michael Puelle on Monday was named UNM’s chief government relations officer, where he will oversee all government and community relations activities. The position reports directly to the UNM president.

He starts the job on Oct. 10.

UNM President Garnett Stokes chose Puelle after UNM hired the search firm Korn Ferry, and applicants sent their questions and applications directly to the search firm.

“He has embraced public service throughout his career and brings us the ideal combination of strength as an administrator and extensive experience at all levels of government, including community relations and legislative strategy,” Stokes said in a prepared statement.

Puelle has been Keller’s chief of staff since 2020. Prior to that he was the chief executive officer and director of public policy and government relations for Associated General Contractors New Mexico.

Cinnamon Blair, a university spokeswoman, said Puelle will have a base salary of $192,000 annually.

“I am excited and proud to be joining UNM, as it’s an institution that creates such a great and positive impact for families and communities across the state,” Puelle said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the leaders and stakeholders – especially students – connected with the university community to expand these impacts and deliver on the opportunities in front of us.”

Keller sent out a statement congratulating Puelle on his new job.

“UNM will be in good hands, and our entire City team is grateful for his leadership during some exceptionally tough times,” Keller said. “We are confident his executive experience at the City and past work on the state and federal level makes him a strong fit for his new role where he will continue to advance the success of the Duke City.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City official tapped for UNM post

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
2015 behavioral health tax benefits so far unrealized
ABQnews Seeker
Part two of a two-day series: ... Part two of a two-day series: 7 years into tax, local governments have yet to establish comprehensive behavioral health systems
2
Officials seek public’s help finding tiger
ABQnews Seeker
The tiger is still out there, ... The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, ...
3
Behavioral health system a 'weak chain'
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico’s behavioral health system actually ... New Mexico’s behavioral health system actually ranks average to above-average in access to services, but its outcomes are among the worst in the nation ...
4
The kids are back: State Fair Jr. Livestock Show ...
ABQnews Seeker
Junior Livestock Show returns after two-year ... Junior Livestock Show returns after two-year absence
5
Behavioral health crisis unit scheduled to open in 2024
ABQnews Seeker
Groundbreaking set for 'overdue' priority in ... Groundbreaking set for 'overdue' priority in 2015 tax
6
Challenging a parking ticket can be risky gamble
ABQnews Seeker
Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying ... Challenge a parking ticket, risk paying more
7
Tech company maps Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar
ABQnews Seeker
Remote sensing data allows for detailed ... Remote sensing data allows for detailed analysis from the air
8
Do NM plates fade faster? Plus, no pave for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editorial page editor D'Val Westphal tackles ... Editorial page editor D'Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area
9
Person shot to death on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide marks the 90th investigated in ... Homicide marks the 90th investigated in the city this year
10
NM’s cannabis testing laboratories face evolving needs, demands
ABQnews Seeker
As the industry grows, New Mexico's ... As the industry grows, New Mexico's testing labs will need time and resources to adapt