Steve Virgen’s fantasy football short stories: 1. Picks from the Pulpit

Maybe the best suited sermon for this particular day would be “You Reap What You Sow.” Or perhaps a message about when Christ turned water into wine because this preacher truly needed a miracle.

Pastor Dave knew he would be at the pulpit in his first ministry job as a worship leader at the same time the Total Geek Fantasy Football League’s 2002 draft would be taking place.

God forbid Pastor Dave would send in a list of players or use auto-draft. That would result in relentless smack from his leaguemates. There might as well be a fantasy football commandment: Thou shalt not use auto-draft.

So instead, Pastor Dave kept his phone in his pocket while on stage leading worship. As he was singing with his brothers and sisters in the congregation, his phone continually vibrated. The TGFFL commissioner and his self-appointed henchman kept trying to reach Pastor Dave to make his pick.

There’s a time and place for everything, an excerpt from the Bible says. In the TGFFL bible, during the draft? When it’s time to make your pick, you best make your pick or you’ll lose it.

Time’s Up!

Let’s Go!

Chop, chop!

During the church evening service, Pastor Dave took a deep breath, said a little prayer and strolled off stage to call in to make his pick. He made his selection, which elicited laughter — from the league members, the congregation was still unware as he went back to the stage to continue his worship.

God would most likely not approve. But all that mattered at this moment was the TGFFL. When it’s NFL season, that usually seems to be the case.

Well, there must have been angels watching over Pastor Dave. He finished with a 10-7 record in 2002, his second year in the TGFFL that is rich in tradition. There had to be a miracle that year after Pastor Dave improvised during the draft.

Most likely he included his fantasy team, the Brooklyn Bombers, in his daily prayer. But there were no miracles in Week 14, the first week of the playoffs, when my team, the Los Angeles Monkeys, knocked the Bombers out of the opening round of the playoffs. Bills running back Travis Henry led L.A. with a 20-point effort in a 50-39 win. Our scores rarely hit the triple digits because of our non-PPR, small bonus scoring system. We’re old school!

Pastor Dave kept some dude named Marcel Shipp on his bench. The Cardinals running back went for 24 points. Alas, Pastor Dave’s ship (or championship?) sailed away in his second year in the TGFFL.

If you start the wrong player — or fail to start the correct player — like that, you’ll be known as “Coach!” by the league. Don’t do it.

But Pastor Dave would not give up. Since entering the TGFFL in 2001, he has won three championships (2010, 2015 and 2021).

Yes, Pastor Dave is the defending champion heading into 2022, my 30th season in the esteemed TGFFL.

Away from church and when he’s showing a caring heart for others in need, Pastor Dave has become a condescending prick who has built a championship team in our keeper league.

You want to trade with him? You’re subject to being put down as if you’re a league rookie.

The guy has Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow as quarterbacks, and we don’t even start two QBs. He has the top running back, essentially the most important player in our league, in Jonathan Taylor. Ja’Marr Chase leads his wide receivers.

Pastor Dave is expected to unleash the fire and brimstone on many opponents this season.

Maybe he will add a second straight championship and fourth title to Brooklyn. Four titles is huge in the TGFFL. Our commissioner Brent leads with six crowns, yet he hasn’t tasted the ‘ship since 2008. Just goes to show how tough it is to win in the TGFFL because of the elite competition of total geeks who study practically every day. Well, except for Jeff, because he’s always “too busy,” an extremely weak excuse.

Pastor Dave’s son knows for sure just how difficult winning can be. Robert (aka Toddler) joined the league in 2015 when there was plenty of controversy with teams leaving the TGFFL. Those dummies.

Robert has struggled while in the TGFFL. Maybe God has seen this worship leader’s sins of reveling in fantasy football and has cursed his son.

That would be believable with the amount of mediocrity coming from Robert’s team, the New England Deflators.

Robert has had one winning season, 7-6, since joining the league and has zero playoff appearances while compiling a child-like record of 38-59. The kid won just five games in his first two seasons in the league as it was hard to build anything close to a winner because of the players kept by other teams.

But you will see no sympathy from his father. That’s how it’s supposed to be.

That’s why we all love this league.

Steve Virgen is the assistant sports editor of the Albuquerque Journal. He has been in sports journalism for 22 years. As a (serious) hobby he plays fantasy football and is in his 30th season of being a geek and in the same league known as the Total Geek Fantasy Football League. To celebrate his 30th season, he has vowed to his leaguemates to write at least one story per week that will mostly reveal great moments in their league’s proud history. Fantasy football advice, you won’t find it here, but perhaps on Twitter, where he is @Atotalgeek.

