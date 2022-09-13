Police get access to live video from city buses

For years video cameras have filmed the goings-on aboard Albuquerque city buses.

The problem, according to Mayor Tim Keller, is that law enforcement never had immediate access to the feeds, so when bus drivers reported onboard incidents, responders relied on radio communication and drivers’ verbal descriptions of those involved. Investigations often involved pulling the footage after the fact.

But city leaders say that now has changed.

The live feeds from over 1,100 cameras installed on 245 city buses and paratransit vans, as well as at Albuquerque Rapid Transit stations and transit centers, are now available at the Albuquerque Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center.

“Transit always could see these cameras. … The issue is APD could not unless they literally ran someone over here to look at it,” Keller said during a news conference Monday at the city Transit Department’s administrative headquarters at First and Central. “And that delay can mean somebody gets away or we don’t get a good ID on someone and you don’t get an officer to respond fast enough.”

The change comes amid what APD Cmdr. Mark Torres said is an increase in crime on city buses.

Though the city did not start compiling comprehensive transit system security data until late last year, 2022 numbers show an average of 606 security calls per month from vehicles, bus stops and transit centers. July — the most recent month reported — was the worst so far this year, with 727 calls.

While officials have said the calls reflect even minor incidents, the city’s reporting characterizes 16 calls so far this year as assaults, 36 as fights, 18 as fires, and 436 as disorderly conduct.

And just last month, cameras on board an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus filmed a passenger pulling out and firing a gun inside the moving vehicle. Under the new setup, a driver in a similar situation could notify their dispatch, which would then call the RTCC. The center generally has six or seven operators per shift monitoring video from what are now about 6,600 cameras around Albuquerque. Once a report comes in, Torres, who oversees the RTCC, said they can log into the specific feed within seconds and offer over-the-air updates as dispatchers send the nearest officer.

City Transit Director Leslie Keener said it should improve efficiency.

“It will cut out a lot of the communication — a lot of miscommunication — that maybe had gone on before, trying to describe what drivers were seeing. … APD will have direct access into those buses,” Keener said, adding that the change will enable a more robust security response. “We really believe that this will fundamentally change how we approach security on our buses, on our routes, at our stops as well as our transit centers.”

The city has struggled to fully staff its police department — which has hundreds of officer vacancies — as well as the Security Division, which patrols parks, buildings and the transit system and has about 40 vacancies.

Keller and Keener said giving APD easier access to the live feeds can only help in a staff-starved environment. The RTCC is almost fully staffed, with a new hire expected to start in a few weeks to round out the 16-person unit.

Technology, the mayor said, “is one of our best ways to combat crime in a shortage environment.”