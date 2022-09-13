UNM is in 5th heading into Tuesday’s final round of Branch/McGuire

Sometimes those pesky putts just won’t drop, and that pretty much summed up the opening two rounds Monday for the New Mexico women’s golf team in its Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Open.

Still, Lobos coach Jill Trujillo found some reason for optimism after UNM shot a 4-over-par 580 at the Championship Course.

“We were solid in so many different areas (Monday),” she said. “The only thing we were lacking was our putting. Everybody had too many three-putts. That’s the difference between us being in fifth and being atop the leader board.”

New Mexico sits 14 strokes behind frontrunner Ohio State going into Tuesday’s final round. Kent State is second, six strokes back.

Individually, UNM’s Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana is in a tie for eighth at 2-under 142, seven strokes behind leader Mayka Hoogeboom of Kent State. Lertsadwattana opened with a 68 before fading in the second round to a 2-over 74.

“Her long game is fantastic,” Trujillo said of Lertsadwattana. “We’ve still got to shore up that short game with her. Then she’s going to find that she shoots all of her rounds under par.”

The big surprise on the day for the Lobos came from freshman Maria Caparrós Levin, Trujillo said. After opening with an 80 in her first college tournament, she came back in the afternoon round with a 69.

Assistant coach Britney Choy “stayed with her the first 18 just to keep her calm,” Trujillo said with a chuckle. “Obviously she didn’t need Britney later because she did so well in the second round. But it was just freshman things, trying to get over nerves. She certainly did that. She works really hard. She fit right in. She had a few mental errors, but I think she’s gonna fit real well on our team.”

Ignoring the nips is just something that comes with competitive golf, said Lobo senior Lauren Lehigh, who shot a 1-over 145 and sits in a tie for 19th.

“Nerves are something that never really goes away at the start of a tournament,” she said. “It’s just something you have to adjust to.”

Lehigh also had to adjust to a bit of a crimp in her backswing that Choy helped her resolve.

“I was getting a little bit long in my back swing,” she said. “It helped to have her there instead of messing around with it on my own in the middle of a round.”

For Lehigh, it made an immediate difference as she was able to stick a wedge on the 17th from 115 yards out, and then made solid approach shots on 18 during the first round and 1 and 2 during the second round, leading to three consecutive birdies for her best stretch of day.

“I could feel that I got my confidence and I was able to hit it better,” she said.

For New Mexico to make a run in Tuesday’s round three, however, those three, as well No. 3 Myah McDonald, are going to have to pick up the pace, Trujillo said.

“I do expect a little more out of our top three players,” she said. “They know they can play a lot better than they did (Monday). I know they’ll come with guns a- blazing.”

