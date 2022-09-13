 Fans drink at Aggies opener, but nothing like at concert - Albuquerque Journal

Fans drink at Aggies opener, but nothing like at concert

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

At New Mexico State, where references to drinking a keg of booze and wobbling in their shoes are written into the school’s fight song, Aggie football fans topped $30,000 ($30,201.41 precisely) in gross alcohol sales during the Aug. 27 season opener against Nevada – during which Aggie Memorial Stadium had to be cleared out and the game suspended at one point due to lightning. Not all of the announced crowd of 23,371 fans returned after the delay.

All sporting events at NMSU – alcohol is sold at all volleyball, baseball and softball games, in addition to football and men’s and women’s basketball – brought in $181,871 in gross alcohol sales in the fiscal year that entails the 2021-22 sports seasons, per documents received after a public records request by the Journal.

That was up from $155,502 for 2019-2020 (spring sport sales cut short due to COVID-19) and $172,458 the previous school year.

The 2021-22 fiscal year included mask mandates for all indoor events. Following criticism of the school’s lack of enforcement of the mask mandate, NMSU even shut down concessions altogether for one men’s basketball game.

The largest single-game gross alcohol sales for Aggies football last season was Aug. 28, 2021, hosting rival UTEP, bringing in $29,431.38. For men’s basketball, it was the Nov. 30 game against New Mexico, which included a power outage that ultimately led to concession sales being cut off and a lengthy game delay. Still, there was $19,531.62 in gross alcohol sales.

Also notable from last fiscal year is that the sold-out Luke Combs concert in the Pan Am Center last year netted $98,167.68 in alcohol sales – dwarfing any single sporting event at either UNM or NMSU in that time.

