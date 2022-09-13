Isotopes, OKC Dodgers play six-game series opener on Tuesday

‘TOPES TUESDAY: Vs. Oklahoma City

6:35 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM

PROBABLES: TBA for both teams in the opener of a scheduled six-game series.

MONDAY: It was an off day in the Pacific Coast League.

SUNDAY: Wynton Bernard tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning, then singled home the winning run in the 10th to cap a five-hit day as Albuquerque defeated El Paso 7-6 in the series finale. The Isotopes snapped a franchise-worst 10-game home losing streak with the victory, and also ended a string of 11 consecutive losses to the Chihuahuas.

NOTABLE: The continuation Tuesday of a season-long 13-game Isotopes home stand features the lone appearance here this season of the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate.

Click here for the Pacific Coast League standings.