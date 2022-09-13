 Sparky's Burgers and BBQ wins the 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge - Albuquerque Journal

Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ wins the 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Teako Nunn, owner of Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ in Hatch, holds his trophy after winning the 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at the New Mexico State Fair on Monday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

By an “extremely razor thin margin,” Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ of Hatch edged out runner-up Slate Street Billiards, Bar and Grille, of Rio Rancho, to win the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at the 2022 New Mexico State Fair.

The competition was held Monday in the courtyard of the Agriculture Building.

It was owner Teako Nunn’s second time winning the challenge and the associated bragging rights, which he last won in 2017.

He also has two previous People’s Choice awards from the annual burger competition. This year’s People’s Choice award went to Mike Montano of Big Mike’s Burgers and More in Belen.

“Every burger’s handmade from scratch,” said Nunn. “We cook it on a 750-degree charbroiler, use only hot Hatch chile and American cheese. It’s so simple, it’s so good.”

Cook Kurtis Mansur, with Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ, tops beef patties with chile as smoke from the grill wafts through the Agriculture Building courtyard, mixing with the aromas of other competitor grills. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Sparky’s, Nunn said, uses a secret blend of seasonings – a recipe that has been in his family since 1972. “My dad and his running buddy came up with it, and we’ve been using it ever since,” he said.

Conveniently, his Hatch restaurant “is right on the corner, right on the price,” he said, shamelessly inserting a promo.

Montano said he opted for old school simplicity. “It’s just a classic quarter pound green chile cheeseburger with hand pressed 81% lean beef, yellow American cheese and Bueno green chile with our own special ‘Christmas’ blend, served on a 4½-inch brioche bun.”

The restaurant was started by Montano’s father in 2011 as Big Mike’s Grill, when it was located in Rio Communities, east of Belen. When the restaurant moved to Belen in 2019, Montano took over its operation and modified its name.

Six judges were given samples of the burgers in a blind taste test in which the restaurants were identified only by a number. The judges were asked to rate the burgers on a 1-10 scale in each of several categories: Flavor balance; taste and heat of the green chile; presentation (appealing but not over the top); and taste and skill of the cooked burger patty.

In addition to Sparky’s, Slate Street Billiards and Big Mike’s, the other restaurants competing were Starr Brothers Brewing, Lava Rock Brewing Co., and Meateor Burgers, all of Albuquerque.

The Sparky’s win over Slate Street Billiards was so close, said burger challenge coordinator Craig Vencill, “that the judges scores were counted three different times just to make sure.”

As the main challenge was winding up, 140 ballots for the People’s Choice Award were handed out to fairgoers, who sampled each of the restaurant’s burgers and voted for their favorite.

The U.S. Navy Band Southwest Destroyers, wearing their dress white uniforms, played a wide selection of pop and rock songs as people danced and bobbed their heads to the music while in line waiting for samples.

Last year’s winner of both the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and the People’s Choice award, the Oso Grill in Capitan, did not enter this year’s competition.

