 US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs - Albuquerque Journal

US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs

By Christopher Rugaber / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Sharply lower prices for gas and cheaper used cars slowed U.S. inflation in August for a second straight month, though many other items rose in price, indicating that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households.

Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier, the government said Tuesday. Though still painfully high, that was down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1%, after a flat reading in July.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August, higher than many economists had expected and a sign of inflation’s persistence.

Inflation remains far higher than many Americans have ever experienced and is keeping pressure on the Federal Reserve, the agency tasked with keeping prices stable. The Fed is expected to announce another big increase in its benchmark interest rate next week, which will lead to higher costs for many consumer and business loans.

Inflation has escalated families’ grocery bills, rents and utility costs, among other expenses, inflicting hardships on many households and deepening gloom about the economy despite strong job growth and low unemployment.

Even if inflation peaks, economists expect it could take two years or more to fall back to something close to the Fed’s annual 2% target. The cost of rental apartments and other services, such as health care, are likely to keep rising in the months ahead.

Republicans have sought to make inflation a central issue in the midterm congressional elections. They blame President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed last year for much of the increase. Many economists generally agree, though they also say that snarled supply chains, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and widespread shortages of items like semiconductors have been key factors in the inflation surge.

Yet the signs that inflation might have peaked — or will soon — could bolster Democrats’ prospects in the midterm elections and may already have contributed to slightly higher public approval ratings for Biden. In his speeches, Biden has generally stopped referring to the impact of high prices on family budgets. He has instead highlighted his administration’s recent legislative accomplishments, including a law enacted last month that’s intended to reduce pharmaceutical prices and fight climate change.

Nationally, the average cost of a gallon of gas has dropped to $3.71, down from just above $5 in mid-June. Many businesses are also reporting signs that supply backlogs and inflation are beginning to fade.

General Motors has said the pandemic disruptions to overseas production of semiconductors, which have reduced auto output, have largely dissipated and that supply chain disruptions overall have improved about 80% from the worst days of the pandemic.

Over the past year, prices of meat, milk and fruits and vegetables have soared by double-digits. But executives at Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, said that falling prices for farm commodities like wheat and corn could slow cost increases for food.

Next week, most Fed watchers expect the central bank to announce a third straight three-quarter-point hike, to a range of 3% to 3.25%. The Fed’s rapid rate increases — the fastest since the early 1980s — typically lead to higher costs for mortgages, auto loans and business loans, with the goal of slowing growth and reducing inflation. The average 30-year mortgage rate jumped to nearly 5.9% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, the highest figure in nearly 14 years.

Chair Jerome Powell has said the Fed will need to see several months of low inflation readings that suggest price increases are falling back toward its 2% target before it might suspend its rate hikes.

Wages are still rising at a strong pace — before adjusting for inflation — which has elevated demand for apartments as more people move out on their own. A shortage of available houses has also forced more people to keep renting, thereby intensifying competition for apartments.

Rising rents and more expensive services, such as medical care, are also keeping inflation high.

Home » AP Feeds » US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
AP Feeds
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting ... Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced ...
2
Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes
AP Feeds
Sitting on top of more than ... Sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees, Donald Trump has positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the ...
3
King Charles in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to ...
AP Feeds
King Charles was flying to Northern ... King Charles was flying to Northern Ireland Tuesday on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom, ...
4
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all ...
AP Feeds
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children ... As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital ...
5
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
AP Feeds
Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains ... Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains Monday, pushing all the way to the country's northeastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a ...
6
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason ...
AP Feeds
Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been ... Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers ...
7
9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
AP Feeds
Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with ... Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to 'never forget,' 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The ...
8
Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive
AP Feeds
Russia attacked power stations and other ... Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's ...
9
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from ...
AP Feeds
For many people around the world, ... For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a 'moving carpet' ...