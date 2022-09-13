Falls Prevention Awareness Week hits ABQ

Next week, the New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition (NMAFPC) in partnership with the city of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs and the New Mexico Department of Health will host Falls Prevention Awareness Week on Sept. 18-24.

“We have been really working to reduce the rate of falls in our state and we’re excited to have it again in person this year,” said Cynthia LaCoe-Maniaci, executive committee member of NMAFPC.

On Friday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, Oasis Albuquerque will be hosting screenings.

“We will also have many lectures, exercise demonstrations and food, raffles as well,” LaCoe-Maniaci said. “The Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico caravan will be there giving flu shots, and we will have music.”

On Sept. 23,the New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition is providing a free, half-day falls risk screening event to help older adults identify and reduce their risks for falls at the city of Albuquerque Palo Duro Sports and Fitness Center, 3351 Monroe NE, from 8 a.m. until noon.

“What we really like to do is give information about how people can reduce some of their basic falls risk factors and get them to do those screenings to see what some of their key risk factors are,” LaCoe-Maniaci said. “That’s where Paths to Health New Mexico come in, as they give an additional resource on what they can start doing and what exercise programs or fall intervention programs might be best suited for their stage of life or activity level.”

Oasis has a number of evidence-based falls prevention classes for national Falls Prevention Awareness Week that takes it through Sept. 24.

“Those classes include classes tai chi for arthritis and falls prevention and all of those classes are free,” LaCoe-Maniaci said.

This program wants to help older citizens reduce falls, one of the top causes of injuries and death among seniors.

“The majority of falls happen inside the home as bedroom, bathroom and stairs are most common areas,” said Janet Popp, chair at New Mexico Adult Falls Prevention Coalition. “Talk to your healthcare provider about a fall or concern about balance, and if you have had a fall in the past year with injury, or two or more falls, your primary care provider should complete a falls risk assessment and address any risk factors identified.”

In addition, participants can meet with New Mexico Department of Health staff to locate falls prevention programs in their community.

There are tons of risk factors for falls and seniors have a unique problem.

“Health conditions such as diabetes can affect vision and sensation in the feet which affects balance,” LaCoe-Maniaci said. “Macular degeneration and cataracts are eye conditions which can affect balance and vestibular (inner ear) problems can cause vertigo and lead to a loss of balance or result in a person becoming less active.”

Issues affecting your lower body can also led to falls.

“Weak leg muscles and tight joints can contribute to falls risk but affecting how a person responds to a loss of balance,” Popp said. “In particular, the weakness in the muscles along the front of the thighs (quadriceps), the side of the hips (hip abductors), calf (gastrocnemius) and shin (tibialis anterior) muscles have been connected with higher incidence of falls.”

Extrinsic risk factors can also contribute to falls.

“Lack of grab bars in the bathroom and trip hazards such as loose rugs and an improper use of an assistive walking device such as a cane or walker; poorly fitted footwear such as loose floppy slippers can cause falls,” Popp said. “Some medications can cause dizziness or lightheadedness which can affect how steady a person is when getting up from a chair or walking.”

One step towards fall prevention is taking a self assessment such as the National Council on Aging Falls Free CheckUp at ncoa.org/article/falls-free-checkup or the Spanish version at ncoa.org/article/falls-free-checkup-espanol.

Popp also advises to get more physical activity and Visit the N.M. Department of Health website, pathstohealthnm.org, for more information about evidence based falls prevention classes.

“Be a falls prevention champion and ask your local community center or senior center about available falls prevention programs such as tai chi,” Popp said. “If falls prevention programming is not available in your community, discuss this with decision makers and center leadership.”

The path to better health starts at home.

“Also making your home a safe place and trying to make any environments that you regularly spend time in safe is key,” LaCoe-Maniaci said. “We always talk about not having to throw rugs around that you might trip on but there are other things like making sure that your kitchen is organized in a way that you don’t have to pull out a step stool and installing grab bars in your bathroom.”