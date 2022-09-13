Journal editor to moderate economic development panel

A panel of site selection consultants will speak on economic trends both nationally and in the Albuquerque region Thursday at an event hosted by Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance and moderated by Journal Editor Karen Moses, according to a release.

The event will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Electric Playhouse on Albuquerque’s West Side, the release said.

The panelists are Laura Gourley, tax director for Grant Thornton’s State and Local Tax Services Group in San Francisco; Gregg Healy, executive vice president of Savills Industrial Services Group in North America, based in Orange County; Tess Fay, principal at GLS Consultants, formerly of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development; and Jeff Pappas, a site consultant and former managing director in the Dallas office of Mohr Partners.

“The consultants will be visiting as part of a ‘familiarization tour’ of the region … and also will be visiting with dozens of key local stakeholders to learn about the assets and opportunities here for their client’s site location needs,” the release said. “This panel will be a discussion about what they learned during their tour, how they think the region should position itself for success, and what they are seeing in national trends such as reshoring.”

Tickets are $45 for Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance members and $60 for non-AREA members. Visit abq.org/events for more details.