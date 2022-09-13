 Bernalillo County to hold summit on fentanyl use - Albuquerque Journal

Bernalillo County to hold summit on fentanyl use

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County is holding an event to raise public awareness as a deadly wave of fentanyl use washes over the state and local area.

The “keepNMalive” summit is being held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Convention Center in Downtown Albuquerque.

Those who want to attend in-person can register online here and the event will also be streaming here.

The summit comes as more than 1,215 New Mexicans have died from a fentanyl overdose in the state since 2019, with officials saying those using the synthetic opioid are getting younger.

The event — dubbed an “educational awareness campaign” — is being put on by Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, the Drug Enforcement Administration and numerous community organizations.

“This extensive fentanyl awareness campaign will immerse the community in valuable information to combat this life-ending and family-shattering drug,” Tom Thorpe, communications coordinator for the county, said in a release.

The summit will include dozens of speakers, including law enforcement, first responders, health officials, recovery advocates and family members of those who are battling a fentanyl addiction.

