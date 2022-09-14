 Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide.

Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a parking lot near Central and Pennsylvania NE and found Gardner injured. He said Gardner was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Sept. 9 “as a result of his wounds.”

“APD’s Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos also identified a victim from a homicide Saturday as Leon Rozzi, 27.

In that incident, police responded sometime before 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at Central and Yucca, near Old Coors, and found Rozzi dead. Police have not given any other details on Rozzi’s death.

