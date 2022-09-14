Lertsadwattana takes 2nd, Lobos 3rd at Branch/McGuire tourney

Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana could have come away from Tuesday’s final round of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Open saying, “missed it by that much,” while holding her hands inches apart.

But in reality, the University of New Mexico women’s golfer’s birdie attempt to tie for individual honors rolled wide.

Still, Lertsadwattana’s 5-under 67 was the low round of the day and left her with a 7-under 209, one stroke behind winner Mayka Hoogeboom of Kent State.

“That’s pretty good,” Lertsadwattana, a senior from Bangkok, said of her round. “Maybe on the second round, maybe I might get a little tired. We play a long day of golf, so sometimes I might lose focus on the second round. But I brought it back.”

Indeed she did after shooting a 74 in Monday’s afternoon round. So much so that she was in contention at the end.

“First, I knew when I entered the tee box I was in second place,” Lertsadwattana said. “But I didn’t know how far from first place I was so I just hit the shot like normal. I hit a really good shot, a 9-iron, sticked it to the pin.”

She used a 9-iron on the 154-yard, par-3 No. 3 to roll within six feet.

“I didn’t think about it. I just tried to compare myself to my McGuire last year. I shot 7-under last year as well so I thought, let’s just try my best to break my own record because I didn’t know what the leader board was at that time. But it didn’t go in. I really pushed it. It was not that close.”

Lertsadwattana’s effort, however, spurred a UNM run up the leader board as it finished in a third-place tie with Kent State at 2-over 866. The Lobos’ team total of 2-under 286 equaled the day’s best round.

Ohio State was the overall winner at 11-under 853, 10 strokes ahead of second-place SMU.

“I saw a lot of really good things this week,” said UNM coach Jill Trujillo. “The only thing that brought us down in this tournament was our three-putts. I can’t stress enough to this team that two putts or less is all important. That could have won Jenny the tournament, but second place is a great finish for her. For the team to be tied for third, against this field, it is a really good start to the season.”

Myah McDonald also turned in a strong round for New Mexico, firing a 2-under 70 and finished in a tie for 23rd at 3-over 219, a stroke behind teammates Lauren Lehigh and Anita Saechueng, the latter playing as an individual.

“I would just say, I was sticking a lot of pins and I was giving myself the best chance at birdies as I could,” said McDonald, who recovered from a second-round 78. “We keep telling each other that one round doesn’t define you, so I think that it was just a little off for me (Monday afternoon) and I knew I could do so much better and as a team we could come back a lot stronger.”

Doing so is a nice push into the season, she said.

“It puts me in a good position, knowing I can shoot low rounds,” McDonald said. “And it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Likewise, putting together a strong, final-round rally, and getting positive contributions from up and down the lineup has the Lobos feeling that this could be a strong season.

The fall portion of the schedule continues Oct. 7-9 at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate at Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

“We started pretty good,” Lertsadwattana said. “It’s our home tournament so we have a lot of advantages and we took advantage of it. I thought we did really great (Tuesday).”

(Click here for team and individual scores.)