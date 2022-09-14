Saunders is the man to beat as NM Open tees off Wednesday

Sam Saunders, the former La Cueva High and University of New Mexico standout, realizes he’s the marked man at the 2022 IPS New Mexico Open that starts on Wednesday. And that’s OK by him.

He’s the defending champion who also won the New Mexico Open in 2018, and he’s part of a short list of full-time playing pros in the field, as he maintains a hectic playing and practice schedule with conditional status on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.

Of course, players will be aiming for him when the 54-hole tournament takes place for the first time in NM Open history at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

“I just have confidence in my game and I know, without sounding too arrogant, I’m one of the best players in the field,” Saunders said last week while practicing at UNM Championship Golf Course. “I just try to play my game. … You just do everything you can to control what you can control, and control your emotions. Hopefully at the end of the day that adds up to a good score.”

Saunders, 30, is well aware of the talented players in the field – including his friend, Wil Collins, also a former UNM standout.

Collins, 44, won the 2012 New Mexico Open. He won the Inspirato Colorado Open in July and collected a $100,000 first-place check, the largest of his career.

Saunders practiced with Collins in the days leading up to the Colorado Open, as they played money games at the Canyon Club, Ladera Golf Course and Paa-Ko Ridge.

Saunders holds his friend, who is a mortgage broker, in high regard and is grateful for the dynamic they have as buddies and competitors.

“He’s never going to give you anything when you play against him,” Saunders said. “That makes me better. Hopefully I bring out the best in him as well.”

There are 140 pro and amateur golfers from 13 states in the event. The field also features Los Altos Golf Course teaching pro David Muttitt, who won the Club Car Pro at El Paso Country Club in April, as well as Marty Sanchez, originally from Santa Fe.

Sanchez finished tied for second with Collins, three shots behind Saunders at last year’s New Mexico Open at Ladera.

Ben Tolsma, another former Lobo who is a pro at The Club at Las Campanas in Santa Fe, is in the field. He finished second at the Sun Country Assistant Professional Championship at Sonoma Ranch Golf Course in Las Cruces last month.

Aidan Thomas, a New Mexico State senior who recently won the Albuquerque Men’s City Championship, is among the top amateurs in the event. He won the Class 5A high school individual state title as a junior at St. Pius in 2018, when that tournament was at Rockwind.

“My swing has been a little iffy here and there during practice, but I’m working on it,” said Thomas, who won the New Mexico-West Texas Men’s Amateur Championship in June at Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course in El Paso. “I’ve been able to get a couple wins this summer, so it’s all about flipping that switch. You gotta do that same thing for the New Mexico Open.”

Saunders said he knows of Thomas, who won the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate tournament hosted by UNM last year. A Native American from the Laguna pueblo, Thomas finished fourth for the Aggies at the Gene Miranda Intercollegiate tournament that concluded Sunday at Eisenhower Blue Golf Course in Colorado Springs.

“He’s played really well,” Saunders said of Thomas. “I always like seeing New Mexico guys do really well. I wish he was a Lobo, but other than that I won’t hold it too much against him. He’s a good player.

“I think it’s great for amateurs to play in pro events. If you want to play pro golf, then there’s nothing better than just to play against other pros. The New Mexico Open is maybe not the biggest tournament in the world, but it’s our biggest event here in New Mexico. If you’re right there, then it’s great to play and hopefully you can contend. That would be fun.”

Wednesday

New Mexico Open, first of three rounds, Rockwind Community Links, Hobbs