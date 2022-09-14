Isotopes rained out, will play a Wednesday doubleheader

‘TOPES WEDNESDAY: Vs. Oklahoma City

(DH), 4:05 p.m., Isotopes Park, 610 AM/95.9 FM. Gates open at 3 p.m.

PROBABLES: Dodgers RHP Jon Duplantier (4-3, 4.92) vs. Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (5-5, 7.28); other starters TBA

TUESDAY: The host Isotopes and Oklahoma City were rained out. The makeup will be part of the Wednesday doubleheader, both games seven innings in regulation.

Tickets for Tuesday’s rainout can be used as a rain check for any future 2022 Isotopes home game (for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability). You must bring your ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office. Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend, the club said. Exchanges are accepted exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

NOTABLE: The Isotopes’ 7-6, 10-inning victory over visiting El Paso on Sunday snapped a five-game losing streak, an 11-game skid to the Chihuahuas and a 10-game home losing streak — in those 10 games, Albuquerque was outscored 106-49.

(Click here for Pacific Coast League standings.)