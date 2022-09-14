 Lobo cornerback Martin passes early test with flying (red) colors - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo cornerback Martin passes early test with flying (red) colors

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

UNM’s Donte Martin (left) breaks up a pass to Boise State’s Billy Bowers last Friday at University Stadium. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

After having a monster game in the 31-14 loss to Boise State on Friday, University of New Mexico senior cornerback Donte Martin is making the right move by having a short memory and moving on, his position coach Troy Reffett said after Tuesday’s practice.

Reffett advises that even if there’s a great play made, it’s best to move on. Martin, who had three pass breakups and made Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier target other receivers, knows full well UTEP (1-2) will take some deep shots against the Lobos (1-1) on Saturday.

“I just want to keep that momentum going,” said Martin, who still has one season of eligibility remaining due to the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. “I want to help give us a chance to win the game. … I didn’t think anything of the game (against Boise State) because if we didn’t get the dub, it didn’t matter to me.”

Bachmeier threw at Martin seven times and completed just two passes for nine yards. Bachmeier’s bounceback game didn’t look good when going at Martin, because the Broncos’ QB had a 39.4 passer rating against the UNM corner.

Reffett told Martin to be ready against Boise State, but then again Reffett always tells the corners to be ready.

“It’s like I told him, based on last year’s production and some things he did in coverage last year, I’d go after him too and see if he’s made the adjustments and see if he’s improved,” Reffett said. “But on those particular plays I don’t think they were necessarily targeting him. I think it was just the way they were going with the ball, and he ended up making the plays.”

After two games this season, teams are 4-for-10 throwing at Martin for 33 yards, resulting in a QB rating of 67.7.

Martin has become one of the best cornerbacks in the Mountain West Conference, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said. Martin has become a leader, considering he has the most experience among the cornerbacks.

“That puts more pressure on AJ Odums … Zach Morris … Josh Williamson and Bryson Taylor,” Gonzales said at his press conference. “Because if they can’t throw to one side or have a sense that a DB is really good, then they’ll go hunt up the other guy.”

Martin, who had a career-high four pass breakups against San Jose State in 2019, has 22 PBUs for his career, which puts him eighth in UNM history. He is nine away from Glover Quin’s record of 31.

TRAE’S BACK: UNM senior wide receiver Trae Hall is set to make his season debut against UTEP after sitting out the first two games due to an NCAA rule for fulfilling progress toward his degree, Gonzales said. The Lobos lost an appeal for Hall to avoid missing time on Sept. 1, two days before their opener.

Hall was crushed, but contributed greatly on the scout team, Gonzales said.

“He has some explosiveness,” Gonzales said. “He was with the first unit practicing (on Tuesday). He’ll give us another opportunity to have somebody explosive on offense with what he can do with the ball in his hands.”

Hall said he didn’t have enough academic hours for the NCAA rule because he missed classes last year due to the pain he experienced from a broken ankle and surgery recovery.

He’s eager to contribute to the Lobos and hopefully provide a spark for an offense that struggled against Boise State, gaining just 48 yards through three scoreless quarters.

“It’s a blessing to be able to be back,” said Hall, who was converted from quarterback to receiver last year. “Who knows if my injury could have been worse and I didn’t have a chance to get back.”

BUDDY WALK: The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network will have its annual Buddy Walk, the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization, at the UNM football practice fields on Saturday at 10 a.m.

There will be food trucks and music while 60 teams representing children with disabilities walk around the practice fields.

Team Nic has the largest team so far with 53 walkers, according to the RGDSN website (rgdsn.org).

Gonzales’ youngest daughter, Abby, who has Down Syndrome, also has a team: Abby’s Lobos. The UNM women’s swim team will walk with Abby’s Lobos, Gonzales said.

“It’s an awesome event,” Gonzales said. “I have an opportunity to be a part of it because of our special little one who is a rock star. She has a different ability.”

Saturday
UTEP at New Mexico, 6 p.m., My50, 770 AM/96.3 FM

