Prep soccer: Castillo floats Bulldogs to victory; lightning shortens Eagles’ win

Albuquerque High’s boys soccer program is like any other in this way: deserving young players frequently receive the sporadic battlefield promotion.

Floaters, they’re often called.

Such was the case Tuesday afternoon for Bulldogs sophomore Diego Castillo, primarily a JV player who was brought up to play a half in AHS’ varsity home game against visiting Atrisco Heritage.

“To play with the varsity,” Castillo said, “I was kind of nervous.”

But it was Castillo who delivered the game’s only goal, 30 minutes in as the Bulldogs (4-1-4) edged the Jaguars (6-3-1) by the same 1-0 score as they did two weeks ago in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships.

AHS was coming off its only loss of the season, last Thursday to Rio Rancho. And Tuesday marked the end of the Bulldogs’ nondistrict schedule; their District 5-5A opener is Sept. 21 at defending state champion Santa Fe.

And AHS coach Orlando Ramirez expects to have Castillo back with the varsity based on his performance Tuesday.

“He came in (last Tuesday) against Valley and he played really well,” Ramirez said. “I said, let’s get him another (chance) as soon as possible.”

Castillo didn’t expect to play much, just a half. He played both halves. So when Castillo had a good look at a shot, he wanted to justify Ramirez’s faith.

And the Bulldogs now have an additional asset for the second half of the season, as the program chases another blue trophy this year.

Girls

ELDORADO 1, SANDIA PREP 0: There are victories that satisfy, and others that are bittersweet. This one fell into the second category for the unbeaten Eagles (7-0-1), Class 5A’s third-ranked team, who beat Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked Sundevils (4-3-1) at Sandia Prep.

The teams only played one half. A lightning delay began at halftime, and the game never resumed.

And therein lies the frustration for both sides.

Due to an officiating shortage, this game didn’t begin until 5:30 p.m., and they were using a crew that had already worked a 3:30 p.m. game at Hope Christian.

The late start, combined with the lightning delay, meant the teams had no chance to complete 80 minutes in daylight.

Sandia Prep dominated a majority of the half that was played. But only after it was trailing.

“We didn’t play very well to begin with,” Eldorado coach Aaron Forrester said. “It was a rough half.”

There was an exception: Serena Davis’ goal in the 12th minute. Teammate Katie McKim played it forward to Davis, who found herself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. The keeper came out to play the angle; Davis shot the ball over her head from about 10 yards out.

Still, a 40-minute win wasn’t wholly satisfying, Davis said.

“I’m not sure how everyone else feels, but I would have preferred to play the whole game,” Davis said.

Eldorado faces New Mexico’s No. 1 overall team, Hope Christian, on Thursday.

“We have a lot of potential,” Forrester said, “we just haven’t put it together yet.”