 Around Town: Sports Wednesday - Albuquerque Journal

Around Town: Sports Wednesday

By ABQJournal News Staff

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque DH, 4 p.m.,

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Sandia Prep at Eldorado, 3:30 p.m.

Manzano at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Highland at Manzano, 3:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Belen at Valley, 6:30 p.m,

