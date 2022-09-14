Around Town: Sports Wednesday

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque DH, 4 p.m.,
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Sandia Prep at Eldorado, 3:30 p.m.
Manzano at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Highland at Manzano, 3:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Belen at Valley, 6:30 p.m,
New Mexico and ABQ News, Sports, Business and more
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque DH, 4 p.m.,
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Sandia Prep at Eldorado, 3:30 p.m.
Manzano at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Highland at Manzano, 3:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Belen at Valley, 6:30 p.m,