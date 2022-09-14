 In Pictures: 1990s-themed 98th Zozobra sets a record - Albuquerque Journal

In Pictures: 1990s-themed 98th Zozobra sets a record

By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer

The 98th burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park on Sept. 2 drew a record attendance of 71,000, according to the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, the group that organizes the annual event.

Attendees from 48 states, 57 countries and six continents came to watch Old Man Gloom burn.

Leading up to the event’s centennial in 2024, the Zozobra organizers are exploring each decade since the first burning in 1924.

This year’s celebration was a 1990s-themed soiree, complete with mariachi music and the 50-foot-tall marionette sporting tattooed forearms.

Before Zozobra went up in flames, attendees scrawled their “glooms” on scraps of paper to be burned.

The gloom-writing tradition dates back to 1923, when Santa Fe artist and Zozobra creator Will Shuster and friends jotted down their worries and burned them.

