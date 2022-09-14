In Pictures: 1990s-themed 98th Zozobra sets a record

Fireworks fill the sky at the 98th burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe on Sept. 2. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) A box of glooms written by community members at Kingston Residence of Santa Fe and Pacifica Senior Living. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Samantha Peevy, 11, and her mother, Vynnettee, write their glooms on pieces of paper to be torched during the Zozobra burning in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jim Benson and his 5-year-old son, Kalob, watch and cheer as members of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe and others set up Zozobra in Fort Marcy Park. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) People dressed in banana costumes take a selfie during the 98th Zozobra burning. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jaime and Fabiola Melendez of Moriarty dance to mariachi music at the Zozobra burning on Sept. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Old Man Gloom goes up in flames during the burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

The 98th burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park on Sept. 2 drew a record attendance of 71,000, according to the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, the group that organizes the annual event.

Attendees from 48 states, 57 countries and six continents came to watch Old Man Gloom burn.

Leading up to the event’s centennial in 2024, the Zozobra organizers are exploring each decade since the first burning in 1924.

This year’s celebration was a 1990s-themed soiree, complete with mariachi music and the 50-foot-tall marionette sporting tattooed forearms.

Before Zozobra went up in flames, attendees scrawled their “glooms” on scraps of paper to be burned.

The gloom-writing tradition dates back to 1923, when Santa Fe artist and Zozobra creator Will Shuster and friends jotted down their worries and burned them.