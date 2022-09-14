Locally owned business furnisher acquired by out-of-state company

Longtime locally owned Business Environments — which has a focus on outfitting companies with commercial furniture, flooring, space planning and installation — has been acquired by Minnesota-based Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, the company announced this week.

The deal closed on Aug. 31, according to an Atmosphere Commercial Interiors spokeswoman. The purchase price of Business Environments wasn’t disclosed.

“The synergies across our companies are hard to miss,” Bruce Hoover, the former CEO of Business Environments said in a statement. “We put people first, build solid relationships, and give back to our community. Atmosphere believes in value creation – for team members, clients, architects and designers, commercial real estate professionals, and the communities we live and work in.”

The business will operate as Business Environments by Atmosphere through the end of the year before a full transition to Atmosphere Commercial Interiors in 2023, the company said.

For Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, the acquisition of Business Environments — which also has a location in El Paso that is also being acquired — will add to the company’s strength in the Southwest, as the company already has showrooms in Phoenix and Tucson, spokeswoman Megan Sciera said.

Atmosphere — similar to Business Environments — specializes in furnishing office spaces for businesses. Atmosphere now has 10 showrooms and offices across six states, including Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and Arizona.

But the acquiring company will also “scale and offer Business Environments’ flooring and polished concrete solutions throughout our regions,” Sciera said.

“Our experience and capabilities are well-matched to Business Environments’ markets, client portfolio and partner network,” she added. “We believe that our combined service area across the Southwest U.S. will deliver tremendous value for our clients and partners, and career opportunities for our team members.”

Business Environments came about in 1973 when I.B. Hoover founded it as an office equipment store in Albuquerque. Hoover sold off the store to his two sons, Bruce and Scott Hoover in 1997, and the company expanded its scope under their leadership, including the addition of a showroom in El Paso. The brothers owned the company for more than two decades, but are now retiring with the acquisition, Sciera said.

Business Environments has furnished major companies and public institutions in the southwest, including the University of New Mexico, the University of Texas at El Paso, City of Albuquerque public libraries and even Nusenda Credit Union’s headquarters.