 Locally owned business furnisher acquired by out-of-state company - Albuquerque Journal

Locally owned business furnisher acquired by out-of-state company

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Longtime locally owned Business Environments — which has a focus on outfitting companies with commercial furniture, flooring, space planning and installation — has been acquired by Minnesota-based Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, the company announced this week.

The deal closed on Aug. 31, according to an Atmosphere Commercial Interiors spokeswoman. The purchase price of Business Environments wasn’t disclosed.

“The synergies across our companies are hard to miss,” Bruce Hoover, the former CEO of Business Environments said in a statement. “We put people first, build solid relationships, and give back to our community. Atmosphere believes in value creation – for team members, clients, architects and designers, commercial real estate professionals, and the communities we live and work in.”

The business will operate as Business Environments by Atmosphere through the end of the year before a full transition to Atmosphere Commercial Interiors in 2023, the company said.

For Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, the acquisition of Business Environments — which also has a location in El Paso that is also being acquired — will add to the company’s strength in the Southwest, as the company already has showrooms in Phoenix and Tucson, spokeswoman Megan Sciera said.

Atmosphere — similar to Business Environments — specializes in furnishing office spaces for businesses. Atmosphere now has 10 showrooms and offices across six states, including Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and Arizona.

But the acquiring company will also “scale and offer Business Environments’ flooring and polished concrete solutions throughout our regions,” Sciera said.

“Our experience and capabilities are well-matched to Business Environments’ markets, client portfolio and partner network,” she added. “We believe that our combined service area across the Southwest U.S. will deliver tremendous value for our clients and partners, and career opportunities for our team members.”

Business Environments came about in 1973 when I.B. Hoover founded it as an office equipment store in Albuquerque. Hoover sold off the store to his two sons, Bruce and Scott Hoover in 1997, and the company expanded its scope under their leadership, including the addition of a showroom in El Paso. The brothers owned the company for more than two decades, but are now retiring with the acquisition, Sciera said.

Business Environments has furnished major companies and public institutions in the southwest, including the University of New Mexico, the University of Texas at El Paso, City of Albuquerque public libraries and even Nusenda Credit Union’s headquarters.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Locally owned business furnisher acquired by out-of-state company

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Locally owned business furnisher acquired by out-of-state company
ABQnews Seeker
The acquisition of Business Environments was ... The acquisition of Business Environments was completed on Aug. 31
2
Increasing pressures on Colorado River water in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico ... Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness ...
3
County OKs $4.4 million for sobering center
ABQnews Seeker
Funding will come from the behavioral ... Funding will come from the behavioral health initiative
4
Lujan Grisham visit to DC, NY paid for by ...
2022 election
She will advocate for 'additional wildfire ... She will advocate for 'additional wildfire relief for New Mexicans' amid a devastating fire s
5
Pianist 'strolls' through State Fair
ABQnews Seeker
'It's powered by magic and music' 'It's powered by magic and music'
6
PRC amendment is facing a legal challenge
ABQnews Seeker
Petition filed on behalf of nonprofits ... Petition filed on behalf of nonprofits that work on environmental restoration
7
Texico abuse case investigation expands
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses question why authorities left children ... Witnesses question why authorities left children in home
8
Trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains
ABQnews Seeker
Defendants say they are responsible for ... Defendants say they are responsible for filling physicians' prescriptions
9
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo ... Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help ...