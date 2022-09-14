 BCSO: I-40 shut down near Carnuel after arrest - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: I-40 shut down near Carnuel after arrest

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities say Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in the East Mountains Wednesday afternoon after deputies detained a knife-wielding man.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said investigators have detained a man who was “reported to be running through traffic armed with a knife.”

BCSO said I-40 was shut down between the 170 and 171 mileposts, near Carnuel.

