BCSO: I-40 shut down near Carnuel after arrest

Authorities say Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in the East Mountains Wednesday afternoon after deputies detained a knife-wielding man.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said investigators have detained a man who was “reported to be running through traffic armed with a knife.”
BCSO said I-40 was shut down between the 170 and 171 mileposts, near Carnuel.
All the eastbound and westbound I-40 lanes are shut down between the 170 and 171 exits in the East Mountains at this time. Investigators are on scene with a man detained after he was reported to be running through traffic armed with a knife. No ETA on reopening, will update asap. pic.twitter.com/yKtJl1Kp1p
— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) September 14, 2022