 Unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center - Albuquerque Journal

Unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Roosevelt County officials are investigating the death of a man at the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive at the center after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Roosevelt County manager Amber Hamilton said in a news release.

Emergency services were called and before they arrived on scene, Detention personnel and an on-site medical provider attempted life-saving measures with no success.

Deputies with the Roosevelt County sheriff’s department arrived at the detention center and began an investigation into Candelaria’s death.

Hamilton said Candelaria was booked into the detention center Tuesday after 11 a.m.

An officer with the state probation and parole office brought Candelaria to the facility.

Hamilton said Candelaria was pending charges for a probation violation in relation to an original charge of voluntary manslaughter, firearms/destructive devices by a felon and other charges.

Hamilton said no further information is available for release at this time.

Home » Around the Region » Unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Inspections of chile imports heat up at New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Experts expect state chile harvest to ... Experts expect state chile harvest to be from 55K to 60K tons
2
BCSO: I-40 shut down near Carnuel after arrest
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say Interstate 40 is closed ... Authorities say Interstate 40 is closed in both directions in the East Mountains Wednesday afternoon after deputies detained a knife-wielding man. The Bernalillo County ...
3
Texico abuse case investigation expands
ABQnews Seeker
Witnesses question why authorities left children ... Witnesses question why authorities left children in home
4
County OKs $4.4 million for sobering center
ABQnews Seeker
Funding will come from the behavioral ... Funding will come from the behavioral health initiative
5
Trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains
ABQnews Seeker
Defendants say they are responsible for ... Defendants say they are responsible for filling physicians' prescriptions
6
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Around the Region
Farmers, urban users have no idea ... Farmers, urban users have no idea how much river water use they’ll have to cut
7
PRC amendment is facing a legal challenge
ABQnews Seeker
Petition filed on behalf of nonprofits ... Petition filed on behalf of nonprofits that work on environmental restoration
8
Lujan Grisham visit to DC, NY paid for by ...
2022 election
She will advocate for 'additional wildfire ... She will advocate for 'additional wildfire relief for New Mexicans' amid a devastating fire s
9
Pianist 'strolls' through State Fair
ABQnews Seeker
'It's powered by magic and music' 'It's powered by magic and music'
10
US to award $35M in grants to tribes for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo ... Most people in Santa Clara Pueblo in northern New Mexico know each other. So when a tribal member needs mental health services or help ...