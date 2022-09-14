Unattended death at Roosevelt County Detention Center

Roosevelt County officials are investigating the death of a man at the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive at the center after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Roosevelt County manager Amber Hamilton said in a news release.

Emergency services were called and before they arrived on scene, Detention personnel and an on-site medical provider attempted life-saving measures with no success.

Deputies with the Roosevelt County sheriff’s department arrived at the detention center and began an investigation into Candelaria’s death.

Hamilton said Candelaria was booked into the detention center Tuesday after 11 a.m.

An officer with the state probation and parole office brought Candelaria to the facility.

Hamilton said Candelaria was pending charges for a probation violation in relation to an original charge of voluntary manslaughter, firearms/destructive devices by a felon and other charges.

Hamilton said no further information is available for release at this time.