Moose seriously injures archery hunter in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado authorities say an archery hunter sustained life-threatening injuries when he was gored and trampled by a moose in a remote area west of Fort Collins.

The rare moose attack happened Tuesday as the adult male hunter prepared to shoot the animal with an arrow, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tells The Coloradoan.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer says the injured hunter activated an emergency signal from a GPS device. Other hunters located the man as he hiked out of the area south of Cameron Peak, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) west of Fort Collins.

A sheriff’s deputy performed “life-saving” first aid and applied a tourniquet, Kramer says. The man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“He was in very bad shape,” Kramer said.

It was the fourth moose attack on a person this year and the 13th since 2019, according to Travis Duncan, a spokesperson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Colorado’s archery moose season runs from Sept. 11 to Sept. 30.