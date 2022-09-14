South Valley pushes back against another asphalt plant

A coalition of South Valley residents and neighbors, with the help of county zoning rules, has successfully pushed back against another proposed asphalt plant.

Bernalillo County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to deny an appeal by the site’s property owners about allowable land uses.

A successful appeal would have paved the way for the plant to be built.

County zoning administrator Nicholas Hamm made the decision that the owners appealed.

“None of the businesses that are out there are going to be asked to leave,” Hamm said. “No one’s going out of business as a result of this.”

The 45-acre property on which Star Paving had proposed to build an asphalt plant is located west of Broadway near Bernalillo County’s southern border with Isleta Pueblo.

The land is zoned for agricultural use, with a long-held county exception for storing and processing landscaping materials such as sand and gravel.

Tuesday’s board decision essentially keeps the property activity under its current uses.

Kathleen Ahghar, the landowners’ lawyer, said that a 2005 letter from the county’s previous zoning administrator and a 2008 site plan allow for an asphalt plant on part of the property.

“No shenanigans were going on,” Ahghar said. “It followed the rules and got there appropriately.”

But Hamm said his predecessor did not have the authority to override a commission decision about permissible land uses, especially without a public hearing.

The land is a few miles southeast of the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge.

Isleta Pueblo government officials and residents had spoken out against the proposed plant.

Blane Sanchez, Isleta Pueblo’s 2nd lieutenant governor, said another industrial development in the region “would be a step back.”

“As the pueblo has been learning from our neighbors, polluting industries concentrated in the South Valley significantly diminish their health and quality of life,” Sanchez said.

The property owners have the option to appeal the commissioners’ decision in court.

South Valley residents in recent months have also fought against a proposed asphalt plant by New Mexico Terminal Services.

“I feel like we’re in a detrimental area anyway,” said Mountain View neighborhood resident Cathy Potts. “I really don’t want to breathe the fumes.”