Gabriel Kahane making New Mexico debut with two performances

Sometimes one needs to step away to gain clarity.

This is exactly what Gabriel Kahane did while creating his current album, “Magnificent Bird.”

Kahane made the decision in 2019 to step away on a self-imposed isolation, along with a full year off the internet.

By October 2020, during the final month of his digital hiatus, he set out to write a song every day.

“I wanted to create an aural brain scan at the end of this experiment,” he says. “And to give myself permission to write about small things, rather than trying to distill the enormity of the moment into grand statements.”

Kahane will perform at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery in Santa Fe at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He will also perform at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 912 Third NW in Albuquerque.

Kahane wrote 30 songs during October, only missing one day.

From that body of work, he chose 10 for the album.

“I was trying to make something that was both inward looking and personal,” he says. “All while kind of reflecting on the seismic shifts in the world.”

Kahane remained aware of the world’s happenings through newspapers and the radio.

On the song, “The Hazelnut Tree,” he references the pages of newsprint filling his mind.

“We were walking while the first presidential debate was on and it wasn’t a spectacle I wanted to participate it,” he says. “There was something about that moment and it felt like it was a TV spectacle. It made me thing where we are as a society.”

Kahane says his social experiment did turn some heads when he made them aware of what was going on.

“Whether you’re in journalism or performing arts or a small business owner, there’s a sentiment that the internet is making our society worse and that we don’t have a choice,” he says. “I wanted to push back against that and see if that sense of fatalism is accurate. That belief that social media is a necessary evil and it’s predicated on growth. And growth is the dominant way that we measure our sense of success in the world.”

Kahane says by participating in the process, each person is making the algorithm that much more powerful.

“I have friends that are more famous than I am and I have my fans. I have a niche fanbase,” he says. “Then I look at people that have millions of followers on social media platforms. Why do you need that many and what is compelling you to grow your career further? What is the thing that nourishes artists? I stepped away to reevaluate why I do what I do and I found clarity.”

Kahane hopes to make the two sets different as he is making his New Mexico debut with the shows.

“This is my first time performing there and I’m introducing myself to a new audience,” he says. “It’s always thrilling to gauge a new market. I’ll be playing two very different spaces.”