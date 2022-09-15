 ¡Globalquerque! returns with live music, a dance party, workshops and more - Albuquerque Journal

¡Globalquerque! returns with live music, a dance party, workshops and more

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Taos’ Robert Mirabal is a Grammy Award-winning composer, songwriter and musician.
(Courtesy of ¡Globalquerque!)

¡Globalquerque! returns for its 18th edition on Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event takes place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW.

The lineup consists of 17 performers such as Kiran Ahluwalia (India), Al Bilali Soudan (Mali), Arkai (USA), Bazurto All Stars (Colombia), DakhaBrakha (Ukraine), Kolonien (Sweden), Madalitso Band (Malawi), Making Movies (Panama/USA), Robert Mirabal (Taos Pueblo), Nueva Luna (New Mexico), Puuluup (Estonia), Vox Sambou (Haiti), Bette Smith (USA), Son Rompe Pera (Mexico), Adrian Wall Trio (Jemez Pueblo/Diné), Gili Yalo (Ethiopia) and Yamma Ensemble (Israel).

According to Tom Frouge of Avokado Artists, the festivities kicks off with a free headphone dance party and concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 featuring Potion Deep and DJ Mo spinning global grooves followed by a headphones off, evening-ending concert with Son Rompe Pera from Mexico City.

Making Movies will perform in Albuquerque as part of ¡Globalquerque! (Courtesy of Luis Cantillo)

From 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, there will be the Global Fiesta, which is free to attend.

Frouge says the day is filled with educational workshops, inter-activities, film, panels, food demos and performances.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center’s Department of Education has collaborated on interactive art activities inspired by the music and global cultures visiting the festival to multilingual poetry readings.

Son Rompe Pera will help kick off ¡Globalquerque! on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Courtesy of Marco Torres)

There will also be a presentation on “New Mexican History Through New Mexican Traditional Music,” to workshops from visiting artists from Haiti, Israel, Taos Pueblo and Malawi, Frouge says.

The event is free but tickets are required at my.nmculture.org or at the NHCC’s Welcome Center.

Globalquerque!
WHEN: Runs Thursday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 24

WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 Fourth St. SW

 

INFORMATION: To view full schedule and prices, visit globalquerque.org

