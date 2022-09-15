 Bob Mould to make a tour stop in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Bob Mould to make a tour stop in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Singer-songwriter Bob Mould is touring in support of his album, “Blue Hearts,” which was released in 2020.
(Courtesy of Joshua Pickering)

San Francisco is home base for Bob Mould.

He’s currently enjoying the time off before chaos begins as he sets off for his current tour.

Today, Mould is relaxed and ready for interviews.

“Bob on the road doesn’t do a lot of interviews,” he explains. “You’ve got me relaxed and with my voice sounding well.”

Mould is about to head off on his “Distortion and Blue Hearts! Tour,” which makes a stop at Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery in Santa Fe, on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

He’s looking forward to the tour because the previous two years, he was holed up at home.

“I’ve done less writing this year and more touring than I would have anticipated,” he says. “The last few years have been upside down. It’s great to be back out on the road.”

Mould is no stranger to touring or the music industry.

His career spans more than 40 years with him creating solo material but also being a member of Sugar and Hüsker Dü.

The love for music and writing began when he was a preteen.

“I don’t really think I understood my writing process until 1988,” he says. “After Hüsker Dü wrapped up, I was living on a farm. This period became the first solo album, ‘Workbook,’ and I recognized that I had a singular voice. I had more latitude and I could take ownership of what I was writing.”

By the early 1990s, Mould became more aware of what he called “the writing cycle.”

“I began writing material, recording it and then touring,” he says. “I’ve been doing that on repeat since.”

Mould’s writing process hasn’t changed too much.

“I spend a lot of time with my loose ideas and loose notes,” he says. “As I explore each one, a few will come to the forefront and those are the songs that are making an album.”

He released his most recent album, “Blue Hearts,” in 2020 and couldn’t tour the cycle.

“I feel like I’m just now getting to the end of that particular cycle. I don’t feel like I have another record completed yet. My cycles aren’t as quick as they used to be.”

Mould is also leaning on his arsenal of music that spans the 40 years for his shows.

“Anything across the songbook is fair game,” he says. “It’s all in the mix. There are certain songs (from the bands) that lend themselves to solo performance. Some songs just don’t work out live. It’s a process and I enjoy seeing where it will end up.”

Mould has changed as a songwriter and man over time, yet what remains consistent is his love for keeping notes.

“I write the notes so that I can assemble them,” he says. “It’s sort of like if you were taking photographs every day and then seeing what you do.”

Mould is ready for the next trek of his tour, which will keep him out on the road until November.

“I’ll be somewhere in North Carolina for my birthday this year,” he says. “It’s a Sunday night gig and it will be a wonderful night of music.”

Bob Mould
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20

WHERE: Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery, 2791 Agua Fria St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $35 advance, $40 day of show at ampconcerts.org or holdmyticket.com

