 Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge coming to the SFO stage - Albuquerque Journal

Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge coming to the SFO stage

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge will perform at the Santa Fe Opera on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Miranda)

Melissa Etheridge loves the opera.

But don’t expect the Grammy Award-winning musician to sing any opera during her performance at the Santa Fe Opera on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“No there won’t be any of that,” she laughs. “Santa Fe is one of my favorite places to perform. I’m glad to be back and performing in a world-class venue.”

Etheridge will perform with Keb’ Mo’ while in Santa Fe.

She has spent decades blazing a path in music while amassing a number of hits along the way.

In September 2021, Etheridge released the album, “One Way Out,” which contains nine tracks that didn’t quite make the cut during the 1980s and 1990s.

In October, her life story is headed to off-Broadway with the musical, “My Window.”

“It’s my life,” she says. “It’s my music and songs. It’s a one-woman show. It’s so exciting to express myself in a new medium. I was a drama geek in high school. When I joined a band and started to make money, I knew I’d have to put the acting thing aside.”

Etheridge burst onto the rock scene in 1988 and never looked back.

She’s known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals. Her hits “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” “Ain’t It Heavy,” “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” are staples in her sets.

“I’m always going to play the hit songs,” she says. “I also shape my sets around the type of place that we are playing. This time out, I’ve been digging deep into my catalog. I take two albums and take a deep dive on each one.”

Etheridge says being able to construct the set list this way gives her a deeper appreciation for her work.

“When I was younger, it was about getting music out as fast as possible because you were moving towards the next thing,” she says. “Telling stories is why I got into this business. Now I get to revisit the stories and remember the place in life I was in when I wrote them.”

With “One Way Out,” Etheridge says it was perfect for the pandemic.

Her label, BMG reached out to her for some content.

“I had already recorded the tracks three or four years before that,” she explains. “They were caught up in the mix and it was the right time for these songs to be released.”

As one would expect, Etheridge’s life has changed drastically since she began performing.

She’s a mom and balances her work and personal life.

“When I was in my 20s and early 30s, I had all the time in the world to write,” she says. “I was a traveling troubadour. I’d write anywhere. Now my life is very rich and filled with so many things that I have to schedule when I have to write. My children have a great respect for what I do. At home, I’m not the rock star. I’m Mom.”

Melissa Etheridge & Keb’ Mo’
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22

WHERE: Santa Fe Opera, 301 Opera Drive, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $61-$201, plus fees, at santafeopera.org

Home » Entertainment » Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge coming to the SFO stage

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
CloudTop Comedy Festival returns to Santa Fe
Entertainment
CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over ... CloudTop Comedy Festival to feature over 50 comics, including the inaugural Indigenous Showcase.
2
Jack White adds Lensic show in Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
Jack White is coming to Santa ... Jack White is coming to Santa Fe. The Grammy Award-winning musician announced a performance at the Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe on ...
3
George Thorogood & the Destroyers to rock the Kiva ...
Entertainment
Since 1976, George Thorogood & the ... Since 1976, George Thorogood & the Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ...
4
With locally-grown ingredients and exceptional wine, Arroyo Vino delivers
Dining Reviews
The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) ... The shareable Local Mushroom Tempura ($18) at Arroyo Vino alone is worth the trek.
5
Quarter Celtic to celebrate Celtoberfest at both locations
Blogs
Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, ... Celtoberfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at its brewpub located at 1100 San Mateo Blvd. NE and its taproom at 1930 Juan ...
6
Of Montreal touring in support of album crafted during ...
Entertainment
Of Montreal will play at Sister ... Of Montreal will play at Sister on Monday, Sept. 12 with Locate S,1.
7
New Mexico Jazz Festival bringing three weeks of performances
Entertainment
The festival kicks off with an ... The festival kicks off with an exciting opening weekend at the Lensic Performing Arts Center, on Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Count Basie Orchestra ...
8
Director jumps at chance to chronicle plight of Marsh ...
Entertainment
'Lion: The Rise and Fall of ... 'Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride' will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on New Mexico PBS. It will also ...
9
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience a showcase of filmmaking ...
Entertainment
Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks ... Albuquerque Film and Music Experience kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18, at various locations in Albuquerque. It will ...
10
'The Sound of Us' looks at how music is ...
Blogs
'The Sound of Us' will screen ... 'The Sound of Us' will screen as part of Albuquerque Film and Music Experience at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Rodey Theater on ...