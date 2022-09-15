Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge coming to the SFO stage

Melissa Etheridge loves the opera.

But don’t expect the Grammy Award-winning musician to sing any opera during her performance at the Santa Fe Opera on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“No there won’t be any of that,” she laughs. “Santa Fe is one of my favorite places to perform. I’m glad to be back and performing in a world-class venue.”

Etheridge will perform with Keb’ Mo’ while in Santa Fe.

She has spent decades blazing a path in music while amassing a number of hits along the way.

In September 2021, Etheridge released the album, “One Way Out,” which contains nine tracks that didn’t quite make the cut during the 1980s and 1990s.

In October, her life story is headed to off-Broadway with the musical, “My Window.”

“It’s my life,” she says. “It’s my music and songs. It’s a one-woman show. It’s so exciting to express myself in a new medium. I was a drama geek in high school. When I joined a band and started to make money, I knew I’d have to put the acting thing aside.”

Etheridge burst onto the rock scene in 1988 and never looked back.

She’s known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals. Her hits “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs,” “Ain’t It Heavy,” “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” are staples in her sets.

“I’m always going to play the hit songs,” she says. “I also shape my sets around the type of place that we are playing. This time out, I’ve been digging deep into my catalog. I take two albums and take a deep dive on each one.”

Etheridge says being able to construct the set list this way gives her a deeper appreciation for her work.

“When I was younger, it was about getting music out as fast as possible because you were moving towards the next thing,” she says. “Telling stories is why I got into this business. Now I get to revisit the stories and remember the place in life I was in when I wrote them.”

With “One Way Out,” Etheridge says it was perfect for the pandemic.

Her label, BMG reached out to her for some content.

“I had already recorded the tracks three or four years before that,” she explains. “They were caught up in the mix and it was the right time for these songs to be released.”

As one would expect, Etheridge’s life has changed drastically since she began performing.

She’s a mom and balances her work and personal life.

“When I was in my 20s and early 30s, I had all the time in the world to write,” she says. “I was a traveling troubadour. I’d write anywhere. Now my life is very rich and filled with so many things that I have to schedule when I have to write. My children have a great respect for what I do. At home, I’m not the rock star. I’m Mom.”