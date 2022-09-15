Queen tribute to bring the legendary band to life at Popejoy

Growing up in England, Patrick Myers always had a connection with music.

Yet he didn’t discover the music of Queen until 1984, a full year before the band’s legendary performance at Live Aid in 1985.

“Back then, the music wasn’t available on tap,” Myers says. “You heard live performances on TV once a week. If a song wasn’t on the charts, you didn’t hear it. It took me awhile to get that Queen was behind all of my favorite songs. They were known for changing their looks. For me it was seismic. Queen was the one for me.”

For nearly three decades, Myers has been at the helm of “Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen,” which has made stops across the globe. The tour will make a stop at Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico’s campus on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18.

“We just got the second show added,” Myers says of the Sunday, Sept. 18, show. “It means a lot when what you’re doing is popular.”

Myers takes on the role of Queen’s iconic vocalist Freddie Mercury.

Night after night, he will don Mercury’s signature mustache and fashion style and bring to life the music of Queen.

Over the past few years, Myers has seen the popularity of the show grow.

He credits it to the 2018 Oscar-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“We see a new generation of fans bringing their parents,” he says. “I think the film really brought forth the power that Queen’s music has on the world. I’m not joking, these days it is the kids who are bringing their parents.”

Myers doesn’t take a day of performance for granted.

As a fan of Queen, he is surprised that he’s been able to build a career keeping the legacy of Queen alive. Plus, it’s a show that has gotten the green light from the remaining members of the band.

Myers was too young to see the original band perform in person. Then, when Mercury died in 1991, reality set in.

“When we first started performing in 1993, we knew there was a generation of Queen fans that wasn’t able to see the band perform live,” he says. “We never thought we’d be selling out the same places that Queen sold out. It’s been an extraordinary journey.”

Myers also likes that he can pay homage to Mercury and the band while on stage.

Once the show is over, he can recede back into his life.

“I think only a handful of people in the town I live in know that I do this for a living,” he says. “I don’t hide that fact. I’m very lucky that I can still be Patrick when I’m not on stage and transform into Freddie for each performance.”

Myers is often asked which Queen song is his favorite – yet he can’t choose.

“The songs take on a different life with each show,” he says. “That’s in part to the audience. They bring their own energy which adds to the performance. Each song is fun and I never tire of them. Queen is one of the rare bands that has such a range. There are the heart stopping anthems, as well as the sweet, slower songs. I’m grateful and honored to be able to do this for my living.”