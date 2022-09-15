 Police: Man who cut off GPS device arrested - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Man who cut off GPS device arrested

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police arrested a homicide suspect inside a vacant apartment in Southeast Albuquerque on Wednesday — weeks after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor while awaiting trial.

Yonnis Abreu, 20, is now back behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center, facing an additional charge of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer stemming from his arrest.

Yonnis Abreu (MDC)

Abreu is already charged with an open count of murder in the March 2021 death of 29-year-old Dylon Spiess, who was shot at the American Inn and Suites on East Central.

Abreu was arrested in July 2021 and a judge initially ordered him to remain behind bars until trial. The judge reconsidered almost a year later, releasing Abreu on pretrial conditions, including an ankle monitor.

Around July 30 authorities announced Abreu cut off the monitor and was in the wind.

Sevia Gonzales, 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman, said GPS monitoring “is not the appropriate tool to protect the public from dangerous defendants, especially those accused of homicide.”

“It is unfortunate that the court released Mr. Abreu on GPS after previously granting our office’s motion to detain him,” she said. “Shortly after his release, Mr. Abreu cut off his GPS ankle monitor, preventing any supervision of his actions.”

Abreu’s attorney did not respond to a call and message seeking comment.
The homicide suspect turned up Tuesday during an unrelated sweep of abandoned buildings.

Around 1 p.m., police were clearing what were thought to be vacant buildings in the 700 block of Bell SE, near Zuni and Pennsylvania, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers detained a man who left one of the apartments and he told them his sister and a baby were also inside.

A woman and two men also exited the apartment and were detained, according to the complaint.

One of the men — later identified as Abreu — gave a fake name of “Christian” but his real birth date.

Police said officers matched a booking photo of Abreu to the man who went by Christian, and recognized him from Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers flyers. Then a sergeant said “Yonni” aloud and Abreu stood up.
An officer went to handcuff Abreu and he ran.

“Force was ultimately used to apprehend (Abreu) and I placed him in handcuffs,” according to the complaint.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police: Man who cut off GPS device arrested

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Police: Man who cut off GPS device arrested
ABQnews Seeker
weeks after he allegedly cut off ... weeks after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor while awaiting trial. Yonnis Abreu, 20, is now back behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention ...
2
Judge rules NM law on ex-felons holding office is ...
ABQnews Seeker
An ex-felon who's running for a ... An ex-felon who's running for a state House seat in Albuquerque's South Valley will remain on the general election ballot — at least for ...
3
New Mexico launches food drive for wildfire victims
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico on Wednesday launched a ... New Mexico on Wednesday launched a campaign to replenish meat supplies for residents who lost their homes or were forced to evacuate due to ...
4
City official: BioPark looking strong post pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
About 46% of people who visit ... About 46% of people who visit the ABQ BioPark are from outside Albuquerque and often out of state, making the BioPark a regional attraction ...
5
Amtrak hits the brakes on Southwest Chief, other routes ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's longest Amtrak route, the ... New Mexico's longest Amtrak route, the Southwest Chief, will not run for the foreseeable future as the railroad company grapples with a labor dispute, ...
6
BCSO reopened I-40 near Carnuel after arrest
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reopened ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office reopened Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon in the East Mountains after deputies detained a knife-wielding man. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's ...
7
ABQ area home market slightly flattens in August, but ...
ABQnews Seeker
The number of new listings stood ... The number of new listings stood at 1,116
8
South Valley pushes back against another asphalt plant
ABQnews Seeker
  A coalition of South Valley ...   A coalition of South Valley residents and neighbors, with the help of county zoning rules, has successfully pushed back against another proposed asphalt ...
9
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into light pole
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit was ... Albuquerque Police Department's Motor Unit was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash at Eubank and Los Arboles Northeast Wednesday. 'It appears to be a single ...