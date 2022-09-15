What to do this week: Sept. 16-22

The World Cup is in two months so if anyone has any good bar suggestions let me know. Brazil has Jesus on their side so I have my eye on them currently.

2022 Suicide Awareness Candlelight Vigil

Everyone is invited to come out to the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Field, 2401 Redondo Drive NE, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, for a Suicide Awareness Week Candlelight Vigil.

The event is free and will feature music, guest speakers and candlelight remembrances.

New Mexico State Fair

If you have not had a chance to hit up the 2022 New Mexico State Fair, there is still time.

The State Fair, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, runs through Sept. 18.

The fair is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The midway opens at 2 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For kids, the Kiddie Land opens at noon Friday, and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $8 for kids (5 to 12) and seniors (65 and older), $15 for adults, at statefair.exponm.com/p/buy-tickets . Children 5 and under are free.

‘Zootopia’

Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. come check out this Disney classic about a police officer who is forced to work with a con artist in order to figure out a major case.

The event is free at the South Broadway Library, 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE.

Latin Dance Night

For the great price of free, start your night with fun, food, dancing and drinks at this weekly event at the Nativo Lodge, 6000 Pan American Freeway.

No partner or experience needed and you can come early for an intro to Latin dance class at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.

There will be a DJ performing music from 6-9 p.m.

For more information and the full schedule visit bodysemotion.com/latin-night-at-nativo-lodge

Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers

Come cheer on your Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, this weekend as they take on OKC.

Tickets start at $9 for the berm, and seats start at $16.

The first pitch this weekend is at 7:05 Friday, Sept. 16; 12:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Friday’s game will feature post-game fireworks; Saturday is fan appreciation day with promotional water bottles for the first 2,000 fans; and Sunday, the first 3,000 fans 16 and older will get a Mariachi jersey.

UNM vs. UTEP

Keep supporting the Lobos as they take on the UTEP Miners. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at University Stadium, 1111 University Blvd. SE.

The Lobos are currently 1-1 and are coming off of a 31-14 loss to Boise State.

Tickets start at $16, plus fees, at golobos.com.

‘The Color of Pomegranates’

Come out to the ASUNM Southwest Film Center on the lower level of the University of New Mexico Student Union Building for a biopic of Armenian poet Sayat Nova.

The film tells Nova’s story through non-narrative amalgamations of images.

The film will screen at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

This event is free and no tickets are required.