McCracken ties Rockwind course record to take NM Open first-round lead

Logan McCracken, a 31-year old who played at the University of Tulsa and is now on the All Pro Tour, tied a course record with a 9-under par-62 at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs to take the lead after the first round of the IPS New Mexico Open on Wednesday.

“It’s really good to get a nice start,” McCracken told the Sun Country Golf House, which is conducting the tournament at Rockwind for the first time in the event’s history. “I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a start this good but I did everything pretty well. I hit the ball in play and made some putts. I’m looking forward to the next couple of days.”

McCracken’s bogey-free round featured nine birdies, including five of the final seven holes. He takes a two-shot lead into the second of three rounds on Thursday. Matthis Lefevre, an amateur who is from Hobbs and plays at New Mexico Junior College, shot 7-under to tie with Blake Abercrombie of Dallas and Brett White of Houston.

“I didn’t know that (I had birdies on five of the last seven holes) until you just told me,” McCracken said. “I just kind of kept my head down and kept doing what I was doing all day. I was hitting the ball pretty close to the hole the last few holes so that probably had something to do with it.”

Aidan Thomas, a New Mexico State senior and a former St. Pius standout, is alone in seventh after shooting 5-under. Thomas, the 2022 New Mexico-West Texas Amateur champion who won the Albuquerque Men’s City Championship last month, collected five birdies in his bogey-free round.

Sam Saunders, the defending champion who won the event in 2018, shot 3-over with three bogeys, one double bogey and three birdies. Saunders, a former La Cueva High and University of New Mexico standout, is tied for 72nd.

Wil Collins, who finished tied for second in last year’s New Mexico Open and won the event in 2012, carded a 1-under 70. Collins, a former Lobo who won the Inspirato Colorado Open in July, is tied for 26th.

Clark Sonnenberg, a junior at Albuquerque Academy, shot 4-under and is tied for eighth.

