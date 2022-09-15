Biassou helps UNM volleyball improve to 8-1

The University of New Mexico volleyball team’s depth — and its 7-1 record — were put to a stiff test Wednesday night.

After winning the first two sets against Northern Arizona, the shorthanded Lobos found themselves on the brink of going to a fifth at Johnson Center. The Lumberjacks won the third set, led 21-18 in the fourth and seemed to have stolen the match’s momentum.

But the Lobos found a way. Kaitlynn Biassou racked up 23 kills, freshman Arianna Jamerson chipped in some key swings and UNM rallied to win its season debut at Johnson Center in a 3-1 nail-biter, improving to 8-1. The set scores were 25-11, 25-23, 23-25 and 25-23.

“Always want to give fans a show,” Lobos coach Jon Newman-Gonchar said afterward. “A lot of people had to step up for us tonight and that’s exactly what happened.”

Newman-Gonchar had to do some lineup juggling without standout outside hitter Uxue Guereca, who missed Wednesday’s match to attend to personal matters but is expected to rejoin the team soon, he said. Freshmen Jamerson and Madison Blanco picked up extra rotations in Guereca’s absence and performed admirably.

The Lobos also got production from their regular starters and needed all of it. Kali Wolf and Avital Jaloba had 12 kills apiece, setter Anilee Sher dished out 44 assists, and libero Alena Moldan had 27 of UNM’s 78 digs.

Still, the Lobos’ would not have reached the winner’s circle without Biassou, who briefly left the match after rolling her ankle in the third set but returned to put away numerous balls at key times. Biassou took a team-high 62 swings and had 11 digs to go with her 23 kills.

“Kait was a beast,” Newman-Gonchar said. “She knew we needed her to come up big tonight. She was up to the task.”

Biassou dominated the opening set, finishing with 11 kills and overwhelming NAU’s defense. The Lumberjacks adjusted from there, double-blocking Biassou at every opportunity and forcing UNM to look elsewhere. Jaloba rose to the occasion in set two, blasting home several rockets, including the final point on a well-executed quick set from Sher.

But Northern Arizona, which has dealt with its own set of issues this season, began to find a rhythm in set three. Senior Taylor Jacobsen, who had a team-high 22 kills, sparked a late 7-2 run that gave NAU the lead for good and cut UNM’s match advantage to 2-1.

It was NAU’s first match since Sept. 3 after a spate of injuries forced the program to cancel three scheduled contests at last week’s North Dakota State Invitational.

The revitalized Lumberjacks continued to battle through a tight fourth set Wednesday, scoring back-to-back points to take a 21-18 lead and force UNM to take a timeout. After the break, the Lobos came to life. Jamerson had a pair of kills and put-away by Jaloba later tied the score at 23. UNM then won a pair of extended points on NAU hitting errors to seal the match.

“You want to feel like you can put anybody on the court at any time and still compete,” Newman-Gonchar said. “Depth and confidence are so important and those were tested tonight. Arianna bailed us out, Madison came up with some big serves, everyone we put out there contributed. That’s really positive because Northern Arizona plays well at home. We’re in for another battle Friday night.”