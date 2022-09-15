 Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains - Albuquerque Journal

Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

By Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy are each courting major allies on Thursday, seeking to prop up their efforts in a war whose fortunes have tilted toward Ukraine in recent days.

In Uzbekistan’s ancient Samarkand, Putin was hoping to break through his international isolation and further cement his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a geopolitical alliance increasingly seen as potent counterweight to the Western powers.

Putin and Xi were due to meet one-on-one and discuss Ukraine, according to the Russian president’s foreign affairs adviser.

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy was shrugging off a traffic collision the previous night that left him with no major injuries, officials said. On the agenda was a meeting with European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, who once more showed full commitment to Ukraine’s cause.

Von der Leyen said she would address “how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession” to the bloc, which is likely still years away in even the best of circumstances.

While Russian forces in some areas are increasingly being pushed back toward the border, Russia is still striking from behind the front line. It fired missiles at the dam of the reservoir close to Zelenskyy’s birthplace, Kryvyi Rih, forcing local authorities into emergency works to make sure there was no threat to the population.

The head of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Thursday that officials blew up two dams to help the river flow and added levels had begun to subside. Authorities continue their search and rescue efforts. He did not elaborate.

The attack so close to his roots, angered Zelenskyy, saying the strikes had no military value.

“In fact hitting hundreds of thousands of ordinary civilians is another reason why Russia will lose,” he said in his nightly address late Wednesday.

Zelenskyy himself remained in a buoyant mood, saying late Wednesday that almost 400 settlements had been retaken in less that a week of fighting.

“It was an unprecedented movement of our warriors — Ukrainians once again managed to do what many considered impossible,” he said.

Zelenskyy is expected to ask for more Western military material which has been essential in driving the counteroffensive, and request even harsher sanctions against Moscow as the war drags on in its seventh month.

Despite the renewed Ukrainian vigor on the battlefield and the first rumblings of criticism at home, Putin is staying steadfast with his determination to fully subdue Ukraine, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After a phone call with Putin earlier in the week, Scholz said that “unfortunately, I cannot tell you that the realization has grown over there by now that this was a mistake to start this war.”

“There has been no indication that new attitudes are emerging there now,” he added.

___

Follow AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Putin, Zelenskyy court major allies as Ukraine makes gains

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Officials probing whether Northeastern explosion was staged
AP Feeds
Federal officials are examining whether the ... Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law ...
2
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto ...
AP Feeds
President Joe Biden, a 'car guy' ... President Joe Biden, a 'car guy' with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to ...
3
Election denier Bolduc wins New Hampshire GOP Senate race
AP Feeds
Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc ... Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire's Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in ...
4
Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved
AP Feeds
A package exploded on the campus ... A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday, and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities ...
5
Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter
AP Feeds
Twitter's former security chief told Congress ... Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was 'at least one agent' from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company ...
6
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
AP Feeds
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II ... The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the ...
7
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
AP Feeds
Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating ... Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive ...
8
Mary Peltola sworn in as 1st Alaska Native in ...
AP Feeds
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in ... Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in Tuesday night to finish out the remaining months of the term of the late Rep. Don Young, making ...
9
US inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
AP Feeds
Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation ... Lower gas costs slowed U.S. inflation for a second straight month in August, but most other prices across the economy kept rising -- evidence ...