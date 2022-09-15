 APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during 'very violent night' - Albuquerque Journal

APD: 3 shot and killed in Albuquerque during ‘very violent night’

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

APD investigates a homicide at Mission Hills apartments, located on Menaul near Eubank NE. A man in his 60s was discovered fatally shot in his car, according to APD. It was the third of three overnight homicides in Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating three shooting deaths that took place between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 2 a.m. Thursday.

It was “a very violent night in Albuquerque,” APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference after the third homicide.

In the first, APD was dispatched at 11:40 p.m. to the 12300 block of Cougar SE. “A male victim suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene,” an email from Gallegos says. “Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.”

Gallegos said the victim in that incident was an adult male and that detectives have interviewed potential witnesses.

Then, at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to 244 Espanola SE, southeast of Central and Juan Tabo, in response to what was believed to be an individual in cardiac arrest, according to the email. “After attempting life-saving measures, rescue personnel determined the individual had been shot,” Gallegos wrote. “The male victim died at the scene.” Detectives began a homicide investigation.

In the third incident, officers were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. to the Mission Hills apartments at 10000 Menaul NE, where a male victim was located in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. “He was declared deceased and homicide detectives were requested to start an investigation,” the email states.

At the news conference, Gallegos added that the victim appeared to be in his early 60s and was possibly a resident of the apartment complex.

